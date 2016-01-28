FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Likely next Czech central bank chief says reasons for FX interventions to last in H2
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2016 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Likely next Czech central bank chief says reasons for FX interventions to last in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The reasons for the Czech central bank’s policy of intervening to keep the crown weak have not yet passed and are unlikely to fade even in the second half of this year, board member and likely future governor Jiri Rusnok said on Thursday.

The central bank said in December an exit from its weak crown policy was likely to come around the end of 2016, although some including Rusnok have seen chances of prolonging the intervention regime into 2017.

Czech President Milos Zeman opposes the intervention policy but he has said he planned to appoint Rusnok as the next governor from mid-2016. The latest comments show Rusnok’s views on the interventions comply with the bank’s position.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.