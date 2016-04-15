FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Low probability Czech central bank will need negative rates -Rusnok
April 15, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

Low probability Czech central bank will need negative rates -Rusnok

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MLADE BUKY, Czech Republic, April 15 (Reuters) - The likelihood that the Czech central bank will need to use negative interest rates is low but such a step cannot be ruled out, board member and likely future governor Jiri Rusnok said on Friday.

Speaking at a forum of exporters, Rusnok earlier reiterated the central bank saw a likely exit from its policy of keeping the crown currency weak through an intervention regime around the middle of 2017.

He said the temporary use of negative interest rates could not be ruled out, adding this measure could be used to protect the bank’s FX commitment in case other countries cut their rates deeper into negative territory. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet)

