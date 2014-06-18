Czech consumers, firms starting to act "normal" in buying decisions-c.bank governor

PRAGUE, June 18 (Reuters) - Czech consumers and businesses are starting to make “normal” purchasing and investment decisions after a period of expectations of falling prices, central bank Governor Miroslav Singer wrote in a blog piece posted on the bank’s website on Wednesday.

Singer wrote that following the bank’s interventions to weaken the currency last November, the effect on retail sales growth was stronger than expected. He added future growth must be driven by higher incomes and better consumer sentiment.

“Consumers and firms are beginning to behave ‘normally’ in consumer and investment decision-making - they are no longer counting on the possibility of a long-term decrease of prices of the things they intend to buy,” Singer said.

“The buffer of postponed consumption and investments is slowly wearing out and the future growth of retail sales will have to be driven by wages increase and consumer sentiment improvement.” (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)