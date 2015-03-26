FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech central bank says sees higher chance of moving crown to weaker level
March 26, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 26 (Reuters) - Anti-inflationary factors affecting the Czech economy have raised the chance that the central bank could move the cap on the crown currency’s exchange rate to the euro to a weaker level, Governor Miroslav Singer said on Thursday.

“The governing board reiterated that it is ready, in case it is needed, to move the level of the exchange rate commitment,” Singer told a news conference.

“With regards to the... anti-inflationary balance of risks to the forecast, the probability of such a step has increased since the last governing board meeting.”

The bank earlier repeated its position that the cap on the crown, set at around 27 to the euro, could be changed in case there is a long-term increase in deflation pressures that are capable of causing a slump in domestic demand, renewed risks of deflation, and a systematic decrease in inflation expectations. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)

