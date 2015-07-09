FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech central bank to keep crown cap till H2 2016; Germany big question-governor
July 9, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Czech central bank to keep crown cap till H2 2016; Germany big question-governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 9 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank will maintain its policy of keeping the crown weak at least until the second half of 2016, Governor Miroslav Singer was quoted as saying on Thursday, reiterating the board’s statement from its last policy meeting.

“We are not in a normal situation yet, but we are starting to move towards it,” Singer said in an interview with the newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes. “At this time, it is good that monetary policy is loosened to stimulate production, stimulate services, investment.”

Singer said that lower-than-expected economic development in Germany, a main trading partner, was the biggest question for him. He added that while wage growth was slightly above forecast, the growth was not enough to raise fears of inflationary pressures.

Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Larry King

