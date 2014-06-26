FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech central bank says will not exit intervention regime earlier than in Q2 2015
June 26, 2014

Czech central bank says will not exit intervention regime earlier than in Q2 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 26 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank said on Thursday it would maintain its policy of intervention in foreign exchange markets at least until the second quarter of 2015, and that it did not rule out a further move to keep the crown weak.

After leaving interest rates unchanged at near zero at a regular policy meeting, the bank said risks to its forecasts were anti-inflationary, increasing the need to keep the intervention policy in place.

The central bank had said earlier it would keep the policy in place until at least the start of 2015. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller)

