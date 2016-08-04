Czech central bank maintains outlook for weak crown policy under new governor

PRAGUE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank board still expects to remove its cap on the strength of the crown currency in mid-2017, the bank said after the first board meeting led by new Governor Jiri Rusnok on Thursday.

The bank slightly raised its end-2017 inflation forecast and cut its growth outlook for the next year.

It said the board saw risks to the new forecasts as balanced. It said uncertainties ahead included the development of external demand, the impact of 2017 parliamentary elections on spending, the depth of a drop in government investments this year and the impact of years of low inflation on inflationary expectations ahead.