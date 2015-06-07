FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech cbanker Singer says latest wage data confirms expectations
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

Czech cbanker Singer says latest wage data confirms expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 7 (Reuters) - Czech Central Bank Governor Miroslav Singer said on Sunday the most recent wage data confirmed the bank’s expectations, providing further evidence there is no reason to prolong a cap on the crown for longer than currently planned.

Average wages in the Czech economy grew by 2.1 percent in real terms or 2.2 percent in nominal terms in the first quarter, according to data released on Friday.

“From our point of view that is the news, which confirms what we expected,” Singer said in a televised debate.

Earlier this week, Singer reiterated that any changes to the cap on the crown currency could only happen in the second half of 2016. (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova and Robert Muller; writing by Michael Kahn; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.