FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech president reiterates opposition to weak crown policy
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

Czech president reiterates opposition to weak crown policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 26 (Reuters) - Czech president Milos Zeman reiterated his opposition to the Czech central bank’s weak crown policy on Thursday, after the bank’s board agreed to keep in place a cap on the exchange rate with the aim to support price growth.

Zeman, a long-time critic of the policy, spoke at a televised news conference during a visit to a northern Czech region.

“I consider it to be like giving drugs to a patient who is in a very poor state of health... but because our economy is recovering, a weakened crown creates serious problems,” he said when asked by a reporter to comment on the bank’s earlier meeting.

“It is an instrument that can help in the short term but hurt in the long run,” said the president, who has no control over the bank’s decisions but appoints its governing board members. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.