FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Broadcaster CME sees growth, no talks on sale -paper
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Broadcaster CME sees growth, no talks on sale -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 13 (Reuters) - Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) will continue growing on the basis of 2014 results, its co-chief executive was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

“We do not give concrete outlook for further years, but we expect to build on the (2014) results and continue growing,” Michael Del Nin told the business daily Hospodarske Noviny.

He said CME expected adjusted operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) of $80 to 90 million in 2014.

Del Nin also dismissed a newspaper report about possible sale of the company nor its Czech subsidiary, the Nova group.

“TV Nova is the heart of the company, it has been its most profitable part for a long time, and we hope it will be one again,” he said. “I cannot imagine CME without TV Nova.” (Reporting by Robert Muller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.