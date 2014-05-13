Broadcaster CME sees growth, no talks on sale -paper

PRAGUE, May 13 (Reuters) - Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) will continue growing on the basis of 2014 results, its co-chief executive was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

“We do not give concrete outlook for further years, but we expect to build on the (2014) results and continue growing,” Michael Del Nin told the business daily Hospodarske Noviny.

He said CME expected adjusted operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) of $80 to 90 million in 2014.

Del Nin also dismissed a newspaper report about possible sale of the company nor its Czech subsidiary, the Nova group.

“TV Nova is the heart of the company, it has been its most profitable part for a long time, and we hope it will be one again,” he said. “I cannot imagine CME without TV Nova.” (Reporting by Robert Muller)