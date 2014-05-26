FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech c.bank vice-gov: inflation expectations anchored-magazine
May 26, 2014

Czech c.bank vice-gov: inflation expectations anchored-magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, May 26 (Reuters) - Inflation expectations in the Czech Republic are anchored around the central bank’s target of 2 percent, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik was quoted as saying on Monday.

“The anchor of stability of inflation expectations at the level around the two-percent target is not under threat in the Czech economy,” Tomsik wrote in an article in magazine Bankovnictvi.

The central bank’s board agreed at its last policy meeting on May 7 that there was a higher probability of a later exit from its exchange rate intervention regime, which it launched in November 2013, than the beginning of 2015, which it had signalled earlier.

Annual inflation was 0.1 percent in April.

Reporting by Robert Muller

