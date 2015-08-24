Czech CEZ may raise dividend if no acquisitions done - CFO

PRAGUE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Czech electricity producer CEZ may raise its dividend if it does not conclude any acquisitions, the company’s chief financial officer was quoted as saying on Monday.

“From talks with all shareholders we know that the dividend is a very significant reason for them to hold CEZ shares. It also supports the share price,” Martin Novak told the Hospodarske Noviny business daily in an interview.

“When you have cash surplus, it is only fair to share it with shareholders,” he said.

CEZ said in May it was raising its dividend payout ratio to 60-80 percent of adjusted net profit to maintain its dividend amid falling profits.

The state-controlled utility agreed to pay 40 crowns per share from last year’s profit, flat from a year earlier.

CEZ has been considering a bid for Swedish company Vattenfall’s lignite power plants in Germany, and its hydropower assets if they become part of the sale process.

Novak said CEZ was still interested in acquisitions, but the competition would be difficult and therefore shareholders could get back more from the company.

“Company growth and dividend payment stand higher than debt reduction, if the debt is not high,” Novak said. (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by David Clarke)