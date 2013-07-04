CEE MONEY-CEZ shares face tough recovery after losing biggest company crown

PRAGUE, July 4 (Reuters) - A recent bounce in shares of Czech electricity producer CEZ from eight-year lows may not be a signal that problems are over for the former darling of the region’s investors.

CEZ has given up its crown as central Europe’s biggest listed company after a 30 percent share slide in the first half of the year, ground that it could be slow in recovering.

Not only does CEZ face falling electricity prices, a problem for peers around Europe that have set it up for a fourth year of declining profit, but it also has to grapple with uncertainty over the $10-15 billion enlargement of the Temelin nuclear power plant.

And new taxes are planned on utilities by the main opposition party which has a strong lead in opinion polls ahead of an election due next year.

“The external environment is not favourable (for CEZ). The Czech environment is not friendly, as well, because of political risks,” said Josef Nemy, an analyst at Komercni Banka, which says “hold” CEZ shares and has a 498 crown price target.

CEZ used to be the runaway leader in terms of market capitalisation in the former communist wing of the European Union. At its share price peak in 2008, it was valued at more than $50 billion.

But it saw its market capitalisation fall below $13 billion in the last week of June, making Poland’s largest bank PKO the region’s biggest listed company at that time.

CEZ shares have recovered somewhat at the start of July and it is again more valuable than PKO. But its market cap is still a shadow of its former self, at around $13.3 billion.

According to Reuters data, CEZ shares trade on a multiple of 6.9 times the company’s forecast earnings, a discount to the 9.5 times multiple for Poland’s PGE but a premium to the 5.6 times rating for RWE, based in Europe’s biggest economy, Germany.

BAD NEWS

Whether 70 percent state-owned CEZ’s share price can recover depends largely on electricity prices.

Analysts at ING believe the worst may be over, underpinning their positive view on the stock.

In a research note on July 1, ING gave CEZ a “buy” rating with a 610 crown target price. “We think that the matters have been largely beyond CEZ’s control and believe that the accumulation of bad news is coming to an end,” ING analysts said.

Other views are less positive.

Most troubling for CEZ is the foggy outlook for European power prices, which have been hard hit by a sagging economy, government support for renewable energy sources and a slump in carbon prices.

Many estimate the decline in CEZ earnings - already down by a fifth since a record 51.9 billion crowns ($2.6 billion) in 2009 - may not reach bottom until 2015 or 2016 because of weak electricity prices.

That is a dampener on its dividend prospects too.

“There are some bears ... and there are some bulls that expect some spike in electricity prices,” Patria Finance analyst Tomas Sykora said, counting himself among the former. “I think for CEZ there is, at best, stagnation for its shares.”

But there are plenty of other problems, namely Czech political uncertainty and headaches in CEZ’s Balkan markets. A combination of such factors meant CEZ’s share drop in the first half year was the steepest of Europe’s 10 biggest utilities.

QUESTION MARK

CEZ was stripped of its license and kicked out of Albania in January and reported an EBITDA loss of 5.8 billion crowns there in 2012. In Bulgaria, it is fighting with the regulator over its distribution license. In Romania, new legislation could eat into earnings.

At home, a huge question mark hangs over its most significant ever deal - doubling the size of the 2,000 MW Temelin plant - as it is yet to reach an agreement with the state on a scheme to effectively fix the price for Temelin’s output and ensure it recoups its investment.

After last month’s collapse of the centre-right government, which had supported Temelin, a caretaker government is now looking to hold office, possibly until next year’s election.

The interim prime minister has said Temelin - and especially a plan to fix power prices to secure a return of investment - is too big of a policy decision for his cabinet, which represents the state as CEZ’s main shareholder.

A deal with the Czech state to guarantee electricity prices is crucial, Chief Financial Officer Martin Novak told Reuters last month.

CEZ said on Tuesday it saw a delay in its plan to pick in the autumn either Westinghouse or a consortium including Russia’s Atomstroyexport to enlarge Temelin.

On top of that, the poll-leading leftist Social Democrats plan a 30 percent tax on utilities’ profits to bolster public finances if they win the next election.

This prospect may encourage investors to look elsewhere.

“I don’t forecast any big upside potential (for CEZ shares),” Komercni Banka’s Nemy said.

”There could be better opportunities on the market because there are (other) companies that can grow profits,“ Nemy said. ”Additionally, CEZ has a big investment programme ahead, so the company will not generate any attractive cash.

“This is probably the hardest period for the company.” ($1 = 20.0948 Czech crowns) (Editing by David Holmes)