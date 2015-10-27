FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Broadcaster CME's core profit nearly triples in third quarter
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 27, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Broadcaster CME's core profit nearly triples in third quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Core profits at Central European Media Enterprises (CME) nearly tripled to $8.4 million in the third quarter, boosted by growing television advertising markets and cost savings, the broadcaster said on Tuesday.

The growth in operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) was just below the average estimate of $10.3 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenue in the quarter fell to $117.3 million, down from $131.1 million in the same period a year ago but 5 percent higher after stripping out changes in currency exchange rates.

CME, which has seen pressures from a stronger dollar in its six central and eastern European markets, is completing a two-year turnaround programme that included cost cutting and divestments, backed by cash injections and financing deals from top shareholder Time Warner.

“The improvement in revenues, together with significant adjustments to the cost base of the company, have resulted in seven consecutive quarters of year-on-year OIBDA margin expansion,” co-Chief Executive Michael Del Nin said.

CME said advertising markets in its countries grew an estimated 7 percent in the first nine months of the year.

Free cash flow in the third quarter amounted to $52.9 million, which compared with an outflow of $34.3 million in the same period last year and was due to lower interest payments, operational improvements and “normalised” working capital requirements, CME said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.