Broadcaster CME's core profit nearly triples in third quarter

PRAGUE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Core profits at Central European Media Enterprises (CME) nearly tripled to $8.4 million in the third quarter, boosted by growing television advertising markets and cost savings, the broadcaster said on Tuesday.

The growth in operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) was just below the average estimate of $10.3 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenue in the quarter fell to $117.3 million, down from $131.1 million in the same period a year ago but 5 percent higher after stripping out changes in currency exchange rates.

CME, which has seen pressures from a stronger dollar in its six central and eastern European markets, is completing a two-year turnaround programme that included cost cutting and divestments, backed by cash injections and financing deals from top shareholder Time Warner.

“The improvement in revenues, together with significant adjustments to the cost base of the company, have resulted in seven consecutive quarters of year-on-year OIBDA margin expansion,” co-Chief Executive Michael Del Nin said.

CME said advertising markets in its countries grew an estimated 7 percent in the first nine months of the year.

Free cash flow in the third quarter amounted to $52.9 million, which compared with an outflow of $34.3 million in the same period last year and was due to lower interest payments, operational improvements and “normalised” working capital requirements, CME said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)