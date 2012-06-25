FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Court makes Czech Coal resume supply to power plant
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 25, 2012 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

Court makes Czech Coal resume supply to power plant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 25 (Reuters) - A court has ordered miner Czech Coal, which had halted shipments to power producer Elektrarny Opatovice on June 7, to resume deliveries of the fuel.

Elektrarny Opatovice, owned by energy investment group EPH, said on Monday it had won an injunction from the regional court at Usti nad Labem ordering Czech Coal to restart deliveries.

Czech Coal, controlled by businessman Pavel Tykac, has long been locked in pricing disputes with customers that have threatened to halt production at several large power stations.

“We consider this to be a logical confirmation that the interruption of supplies was against the law,” Opatovice, which runs a 360 megawatt power station, said in a statement on the court decision.

A spokeswoman for Czech Coal said it would respect the court injunction and consider further steps.

Opatovice said earlier this month Czech Coal’s aim was to push, in a disproportionate manner, for higher future coal prices.

EPH and Czech Coal are potential rivals in bidding for the 1,000-megawatt power station at Pocerady and the 800-megawatt Chvaletice plant that may be sold by the region’s dominant electricity firm CEZ.

CEZ said last month it may sell them because of its rifts with Czech Coal over future coal prices.

Lignite is a major fuel source for the Czech power industry. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.