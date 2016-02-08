Czech watchdog lowers fines for construction firms' cartel agreement

PRAGUE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Czech competition watchdog (UOHS) lowered fines against seven contruction firms for coordinating bids in several road constructrion tenders, ordering them to pay 1.66 billion Czech crowns ($68.52 million) instead of an initial fine of 2 billion, UOHS said on Monday.

Sweden’s Skanska was fined 529.8 million crowns, Austria’s Strabag must pay 497.6 million crowns, and Eurovia, a unit of Vinci, was fined 492.6 million crowns.

The other four firms fined were Swietelski, M-Silnice, Berger Bohemia and Lesostavby Trebon.

The fines were lowered from the original amount upon appeal, UOHS said.

Names of the involved firms, apart from Skanska, had not been previously confirmed.

The watchdog said the firms had coordinated their bids in several road construction tenders. ($1 = 24.2270 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)