FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech watchdog lowers fines for construction firms' cartel agreement
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 8, 2016 / 5:26 PM / 2 years ago

Czech watchdog lowers fines for construction firms' cartel agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Czech competition watchdog (UOHS) lowered fines against seven contruction firms for coordinating bids in several road constructrion tenders, ordering them to pay 1.66 billion Czech crowns ($68.52 million) instead of an initial fine of 2 billion, UOHS said on Monday.

Sweden’s Skanska was fined 529.8 million crowns, Austria’s Strabag must pay 497.6 million crowns, and Eurovia, a unit of Vinci, was fined 492.6 million crowns.

The other four firms fined were Swietelski, M-Silnice, Berger Bohemia and Lesostavby Trebon.

The fines were lowered from the original amount upon appeal, UOHS said.

Names of the involved firms, apart from Skanska, had not been previously confirmed.

The watchdog said the firms had coordinated their bids in several road construction tenders. ($1 = 24.2270 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.