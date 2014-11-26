Czech construction sector revives after five-year slump -survey

PRAGUE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Czech construction sector is reviving after five years of decline, helped by the government’s new spending plans but held back to some extent by payment delays, a survey of managers showed.

The sector had shed some 50,000 jobs and lost 443 billion crowns ($20 billion) or about 20 percent of revenue as the government cut back on road building and private investment shrank during the Czech economy’s longest decline on record.

Construction has lagged a broader economic turnaround last year but its output should grow 3.3 percent in 2015, the survey conducted by CEEC Research showed.

The sector has expanded at an annual pace of 3.9 percent in the first nine months of this year, heading for its first growth since 2007, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed earlier.

The overall economy grew 2.3 percent annually in the third quarter and the Finance Ministry and central bank see 2.5 percent growth next year after the centre-left government took a break from its predecessors’ efforts to cut the budget deficit.

“This year and the next it indeed looks like a mild growth, but ... the bottom is so deep that any growth looks big,” said Patrik Choleva, chief financial officer at the Czech unit of Skanska. “We should be grateful that (the decrease) will stop at least,” he added.

The sector is still about 24 percent below its pre-crisis output level, CEEC data showed.

The volume of public contracts increased 12.4 percent to 93.4 billion crowns ($4.2 billion) annually in the January-September period.

Builders said in the CEEC survey that one of the main obstacles to faster growth is the number of delayed payments from investors, including the state.

Legally, payments must be made within 30 days but in reality average payment period is much longer. Dusan Haluzik, chairman of Hakov construction technology supplier, said it was 210 days for his company. (1 US dollar = 22.0770 Czech crown) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)