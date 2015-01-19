FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech industrial space construction accelerates, seen stronger in 2015
January 19, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 3 years ago

Czech industrial space construction accelerates, seen stronger in 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The supply of new Czech industrial space grew by 32 percent in 2014, marking the strongest expansion since the global economic crisis, Industrial Research Forum (IRF) said on Monday.

Total industrial space increased by nearly 354,100 square metres to 4.88 million, the forum said in a statement, and was snapped up by companies.

“It is worth noting that there is no vacant space available within the buildings completed during Q4 2014,” it said.

The European Union member country has been recovering from a lengthy recession, with the recovery capped by meager growth at its main trade partners in western Europe.

Czech gross domestic product grew by 0.4 percent on a quarterly basis in the third quarter and by 2.4 percent year-on-year.

The forum said it saw a further acceleration in the construction of industrial parks in 2015, based on information on projects already started and planned for a start early this year.

“We expect that 2015 will exceed the 2014 results in terms of new supply....The largest project currently under construction is a new warehouse for Amazon which is being built near to Prague Airport and will comprise around 100,000 square metres,” it said. (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by Jan Lopatka)

