Raiffeisen to sell first public Czech euro covered bond

* Bond to emerge following European bank stress tests

* Czech banks to lead covered bond charge in CEE

By Aimee Donnellan

LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - Raiffeisen Bank is gearing up to sell the Czech Republic’s first euro public benchmark covered bond as it seeks to capitalise on a seemingly insatiable bid for a product that is top of the ECB’s shopping list.

The Czech bank with Austrian origins is coming to the end of its week-long roadshow in London on Friday and is expected to emerge in the primary market after October 26, when the European health checks and stress tests will be completed.

“This is kind of a perfect time for an issuer to debut,” said a syndicate banker.

“Looking at the attendance of the roadshow, there is clearly demand for the product, but we are in no rush to get this deal in the market.”

Raiffeisen hired Barclays, BNP Paribas and RBI to arrange investor meetings in Germany, Austria, France and the UK from October 13 to discuss the new offering.

Raiffeisen will follow in the footsteps of UniCredit and other Czech banks that have structured retained Czech covered bonds.

“This is the Czech Republic’s first public bank covered bond,” the syndicate banker added.

In Eastern Europe, Czech banks are charging ahead of their Polish rivals that had been expected to lead the pack in using the secured funding product. However, the Polish legal framework has yet to be put in place and the introduction might be delayed until 2015, according to Citigroup analysts.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic’s Bond Act of 2004, which was amended at the beginning of August 2012, is allowing the country’s banks to issue covered bonds under English law, a move that will open the market to foreign investors.

The amended act has changed the definition of mortgage-backed securities. The new definition means that Czech banks are able to issue mortgage-backed securities, not only as Czech-law governed bonds but also as securities governed by foreign law.

Czech banks have been able to issue general law-based covered bonds in the country’s domestic currency since the introduction of legislation in 1992, although foreign investors have shown little interest in Czech koruna-denominated deals.

The expansion of the covered bond market in the republic could not have come at a better time, as the country’s mortgage market is continuing to grow as a result of zero interest rates and improving investor confidence.

PRICING AND STRUCTURE

For pricing, lead managers are expected to look to the ratings as a helpful guide.

Certain Spanish and Italian banks have similar ratings as Raiffeisen, however, Citigroup points out that many of these issuers have capped ratings due to country ceilings.

“We would estimate Czech covered bonds to be priced on the wide range of the A2 rated covered bond universe, which would also provide a pick-up to Czech sovereign bonds,” they said.

If the deal finds success, the country’s most prominent banks, Hypotecni Banka (KBC group), Komercni Banka (Societe Generale group) and Ceska Sporitelna (Erste group), may also tap the secured market for funding, bankers say.

The transaction will be backed exclusively by residential assets. The current level of overcollateralisation is 366%.

“Assuming a 500mn benchmark deal, this would reduce OC levels markedly to around 60%,” Citigroup analysts said.

Although the bank has failed to commit to an OC level, in order to maintain its current rating of A2, an OC ratio of 11% has to be held.

Raiffeisen’s credit quality translates to a similar level as the average of mortgage covered bond programmes from Austria. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and Philip Wright)