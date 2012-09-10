FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Czech 2013 gross borrowing needs CZK 239 bln - budget draft
#Credit Markets
September 10, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 5 years

RPT-Czech 2013 gross borrowing needs CZK 239 bln - budget draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(repeats for additional subscribers with no changes to text)

PRAGUE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Czech gross borrowing needs are expected to reach 238.8 billion Czech crowns ($12.46 billion) in 2013, down from 243.4 billion in 2012, an updated 2013 state budget draft showed.

The government plans to sell 136.6 billion crowns worth of domestic bonds, and 50.4 billion crowns in foreign market issues, the draft also showed. It also plans to issue retail bonds worth 20 billion crowns.

Net treasury bill issuance is seen at 30.1 billion crowns, the draft also showed. ($1 = 19.1684 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Mueller, writing by Jana Mlcochova)

