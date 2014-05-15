Czech PM says wants to reverse trend of falling defence spending

BRATISLAVA, May 15 (Reuters) - The Czech government will aim to reverse a trend of declining spending on defence, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Thursday.

“The new Czech government will try to reverse this negative trend,” Sobotka said at a security conference in the Slovak capital.

He said his centre-left cabinet would propose halting any further decline in its 2015 budget plan. The Czech Republic is a NATO member since 1999. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Jason Hovet)