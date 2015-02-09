Czech central bank says January CPI in line

PRAGUE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Czech January consumer prices were in line with central bank forecasts, with only small deviations in structure, the bank said on Monday.

Consumer prices rose by 0.1 percent year-on-year in January, above analysts’ forecast of a mild drop.

The bank said food prices dropped more than expected, while regulated prices showed growth despite expectations of a decline.

The bank said anti-inflationary effects of import prices would wane only in early 2016. The domestic economy and slowly accelerating wage growth will have pro-inflationary effects over the next 12-18 months, it said. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)