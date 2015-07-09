FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech central bank: Q2 inflation accelerates more than expected
July 9, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Czech central bank: Q2 inflation accelerates more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 9 (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) said on Thursday that consumer price inflation surpassed its forecast in the second quarter where it had expected a weaker acceleration.

The bank said both the overall and monetary policy-relevant inflation would remain very low this year and would move towards the bank’s 2 percent target level only during 2016.

Data showed earlier on Thursday that consumer prices grew by 0.1 percent in June compared to May, putting the annual inflation at 0.8 percent - twice what the central bank expected.

Reporting by Robert Muller

