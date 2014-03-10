FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech central bank: Feb CPI below forecast due to big regulated price drop
March 10, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

Czech central bank: Feb CPI below forecast due to big regulated price drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 10 (Reuters) - Czech inflation was below the central bank’s forecast in February due to a bigger than expected drop in regulated prices, similar to January data, the central bank said on Monday.

Food prices were above its expectations, it added in comments on data released earlier on Monday showing consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in February, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 0.2 percent.

It said the data had confirmed that the central bank’s decision to intervene to weaken the crown currency last November significantly contributed to averting the threat of deflation.

Inflation should accelerate during 2014 and return to the bank’s 2 percent target at the end of the year, it said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)

