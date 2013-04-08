Some signs of recovery, but poor orders darken Czech outlook

* Output up from January but still down yr/yr

* Weak orders dampen hopes of turnaround

* Trade turnover falls, surplus grows

By Jan Lopatka

PRAGUE, April 8 (Reuters) - Czech industrial production edged up on the month in February but thinning order books show the central European country may not yet be coming out of its longest recession in two decades.

Output and export data, which are crucial for the heavily industrialised and trade-driven economy, showed cooler activity than a year ago, mainly due to poor demand in the euro zone.

The Czech Republic has been suffering from the drop in both foreign and domestic demand, caused by a decline in real incomes and government austerity measures that have slashed the budget deficit but hurt consumption.

Industrial output rose 1.6 percent month-on-month, the best monthly result since late 2011, but it was still 5.7 percent lower year-on-year.

The main problem has been falling car production. The country’s main car maker, Volkswagen’s Skoda Auto has said it only expected a recovery in the second half after weaker first half, when it switches to the production of new models. [ID;nL6N0CC7VK]

A joint plant of Toyota and Peugeot has also been scaling back output.

Trade showed a rising surplus, a record February figure of 28.7 billion crowns, but exports continued to drop, for the third month in a row.

“We can expect that recovery in Czech industry will be delayed by a few months,” said Patrik Rozumbersky, economist at UniCredit Bank.

“Hopes for the end of a recession in the first quarter are disappearing.”

The country has been in decline or stagnation for over a year and a half.

The monthly oputput rise was marred by poor data on new orders which slumped by hefty 10.2 percent on an annual basis, including foreign orders declining by 9.2 percent.

Employment in industrial firms with over 50 employees fell 1.4 percent, and nominal wages dipped, an unwelcome sign for household demand.

SILVER LINING?

One positive element for the government has been tax collection. In the first quarter, the government brought in 24.6 percent more in the value-added tax, which would suggest some recovery, and can only partially be explained by a 1 percentage point hike in the tax rate in January.

Some analysts also took a positive view of the industrial data, saying the seasonally adjusted February figure was a solid monthly result that indicated that the sector may be already recovering.

But even optimists, such as Martin Lobotka of Ceska Sporitelna who has a baseline scenario of an end of recession in the first quarter, see downside risks from the euro zone.

“One of (the risks) is that the Cyprus crisis will show in a further erosion of sentiment in April surveys,” he said in a report. “The Italian political vacuum continues, it seems France is going deeper into a recession...all these events can halt fragile recovery in Germany.” (Reporting by Jan Lopatka. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)