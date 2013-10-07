UPDATE 1-Czech Aug industrial output rises, markets expected drop

(adds details, quote) PRAGUE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Czech industrial output rose by 1.6 percent year-on-year in August driven by a jump in car production and beating expectations for a decline, data from the Statistics Bureau (CSU) showed on Monday. Analysts said the figures indicated a recovery from a record-long recession was gaining momentum. Production of vehicles rose by 26.1 percent year on year. New orders in the car sector jumped by 42.2 percent year on year, contributing the most to the overall 12.3 percent increase in new orders. The rise in car production was helped by a lower base effect due to a summer break at Volkswagen's Skoda Auto plants coming in July this year, rather than August like last year. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected industrial output to fall by 1.3 percent in August . "It is not only car manufacturing... but on an adjusted basis the growth is in other sectors," said Pavel Sobisek, chief economist at UniCredit Bank in Prague. "It is another sign the economy is gaining momentum and that GDP growth in the second quarter is sustainable." Seasonally adjusted, industrial output rose by 4.7 percent from July. Also on Monday, data showed construction output fell by 8.1 percent year-on-year. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 08/13 07/13 08/12 01-08/13 Real pct change y/y 1.6 2.1 -1.2 -2.6 Industrial sales 4.8 3.7 0.6 -1.2 New orders 12.3 9.0 0.1 -0.5 from abroad 15.6 10.2 1.6 0.1 CONSTRUCTION OUTPUT real pct change y/y -8.1 0.2 -5.0 -10.5 NOTE. All data are subject to further revision. (Reporting by Mirka Krufova and Jason Hovet; Editing by Jana Mlcochova)