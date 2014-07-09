UPDATE 1-Czech annual inflation falls to zero in June, lowest since 2009

(adds analyst comments, details on prices, crown exchange rate) By Robert Muller PRAGUE, July 9 (Reuters) - Czech consumer prices stagnated in June, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at zero, below forecasts in a Reuters poll and the lowest annual rate since October 2009, statistics office data showed on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted consumer prices would have risen 0.1 percent on both a monthly and annual basis. The bank itself had predicted a 0.5 percent year-on-year rise of prices for June. To fight the risk of deflation after already cutting interest rates to near zero, the Czech central bank launched interventions to weaken the crown currency last November. The crown was flat on the day at 27.445 per euro at 0800 GMT. "Even after the intervention the prices are basically not growing and inflation is lower than the central bank expected. The most probable outcome seems to be a later exit from the intervention regime, which the bank has already suggested," analyst Jiri Simek of Citfin group said in a note. The central bank's board maintained its policy of keeping the exchange rate weak at its last meeting on June 26. Governor Miroslav Singer said then that the bank would not end its weak crown policy before second quarter of 2015, moving the assumed exit from "at least until the beginning of 2015" stated earlier. The bank has committed to using interventions to prevent the crown from strengthening beyond around 27 per euro. The statistics office said year-on-year inflation was depressed by food and non-alcoholic beverages prices, which dropped by 1.1 percent after rising 2.5 percent in May. The drop was mainly caused by potato prices, which fell by a half. Analysts said the annual inflation should pick up in the coming months. "We expect the inflation to quicken towards the level of 1 percent during the third quarter. That should be helped by the low base in the last year together with the influence of reviving demand and weaker crown," economist Patrik Rozumbersky from UniCredit said. "We do not expect any new step from the central bank sooner than in June next year." (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)