February 23, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Czech producer prices fall most since 2008

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Czech producer prices fell at their fastest monthly pace since November 2008, dropping by a deeper-than-expected 1.6 percent in January and showing the challenge the central bank faces in lifting overall inflation.

In year-on-year terms, factory gate prices decreased by 3.4 percent, more than the median forecast of 2.3 percent in a Reuters poll. Analysts also expected only a 0.4 percent month-on-month drop in the first month of 2016.

“The absence of inflationary pressures in the domestic economy and risks to the global economy growth outlook combined indicate that central bank will remain cautious and it will ease conditions further if needed,” Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE, said.

The Czech economy grew over 4 percent in 2015 although sagging oil and commodity prices have dampened price growth in the country. Overall inflation grew at a rate of 0.6 percent in January.

The statistics office said prices of coking coal, refined products and electricity were the biggest drag on January producer prices.

The central bank said at a policy meeting this month that it would extend the use of its weak crown policy to keep monetary conditions loose into 2017.

Expected policy easing by the European Central Bank has also re-opened debate on whether the bank should cut interest rates into negative territory. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

