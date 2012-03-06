FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 6
March 6, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 6 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 6

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech
financial markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
     	
===========================EVENTS=============================	
    PRAGUE - The Czech central bank (CNB) to release update to
the banking sector stress tests.	
    Related news: 	
    	
    Related news: 	
       	
===========================TOP NEWS===========================	
    S&P ON AVG: Standard & Poor's revised AVG's outlook
to positive.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    MACROPOLL: Czech inflation likely accelerated to a more than
three-year high of 3.7 percent in February on the back of a tax
hike while demand remains dampened amid existing fiscal
consolidation and as consumers await more belt-tightening, a
Reuters monthly poll of economic indicators showed.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    FACTORY MOVE: Slovenia's largest household appliances maker
Gorenje will by September move its cooker production
to its factory in the Czech Republic from the factory in
Finland's Lahti to reduce production costs, the company said on
Monday.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
 	
    CEE MARKETS: Central European assets dropped for a second
straight session  on Monday on a worsening economic outlook and
shares in Polish real estate developer GTC fell to an all-time
low after a worse-than-expected loss.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Increasing solar supply pressured Czech day ahead
power on Monday despite a fall in temperatures as sunshine was
expected to weigh on spot prices for the next few days, traders
said.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
        	
==========================PRESS DIGEST=========================	
    HEATING PLANTS: The Czech District Heating Association filed
a complaint with the European Commission against Czech Coal for
abusing its dominant position.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13	
    	
    MORTGAGES: Mortgage lending rose 60 percent year-on-year in
January.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1	
    	
    CAR SALES: New car sales rose 7.9 percent year-on-year to
the end of February to 26,465 vehicles.	
    Lidove Noviny, page 17	
    	
    NUCLEAR: Czech firms are in talks with France's Areva
 about deals worth 1.25 billion crowns even if the
company does not win a bid to expand Temelin nuclear power
plant.	
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A8	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

