Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 14

PRAGUE, March 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to hold a session (until March 23).

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session. News conference to follow.

OUTPUT ABOVE FCAST: Czech industrial output rose 3.2 percent on an annual basis in January, just beating expectations and accelerating from the previous month, statistics office data showed. PEGAS EARNINGS OUTLOOK: Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens is expected to post a 3.5 percent rise in quarterly core profit due to dropping input prices, and higher sales volumes boosted by a new a production line, a Reuters poll showed.

C/A PROPELLED BY FOREIGN TRADE: The Czech current account showed a 14.18 billion crown ($758.58 million) surplus in January, higher than analyst expectations of a 8.50 billion crown surplus, the central bank (CNB) said.

CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty fell 0.3 percent against the euro on Tuesday after a much worse-than-expected current account reading for January, while the Hungarian forint reacted little to an EU decision to suspend aid to Hungary from 2013 for failing to control its budget deficit. CEE POWER: Czech day ahead held steady on Tuesday as forecasts for a rise in solar generation in the region offset a predicted drop in wind generation levels while long-term prices fell with carbon, traders said.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2012
vs Euro 24.561 24.531 -0.12 3.85
vs Dollar 18.836 18.733 -0.55 4.54
Czech Equities 992.9 992.9 0.71 8.98
U.S. Equities 13,177.68 12,959.71 1.68 7.86

BUDGET CUTS: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek is proposing to scrap as of the next year the 24,000 crown ($1,300) annual tax deduction for pensioners who continue to work. The proposal is part of the plan to save 42.4 billion crowns to keep the budget gap on target. The measure would mean an extra budget revenue of 2.5 billion crowns per year. As a compensation, retirees who earn more than 840,000 crowns per year or receive more than 24,000 per month in pension benefits will not have to pay tax on their pension, according to the proposal. Labour Affairs Minister Jaromir Drabek aims to cut spending by 3 billion crowns next year via tightening oversight over the payments of the 80 billion crowns in welfare benefits. Hospodarske Noviny, page 5 TAX HIKE: A planned rise of the value added tax rates to 15 percent and 21 percent as of next year from 14 percent and 20 percent now would bring the state coffers an extra income of 16.2 billion crowns in 2013, of which 9.9 billion would come from raising the base, upper rate and 6.3 billion from raising the lower rate, the paper reports, citing a finance ministry document. Hospodarske Noviny, page 5 RAIFFEISEN CHIEF ON CEE: Walter Rothensteiner, the head of Raiffeisen Zentralbank, said the lender had temporarily tightened lending conditions in the Czech Republic earlier this year in a reaction to EU's requirements for higher capital buffers. But those conditions were loosened again and the banks wants to grow its lending activities in the Czech Republic. Raiffeisen Group's loan-to-deposit ratio is at 120 percent on average, which is a fairly normal level, Rothensteiner said. He said he did not understand why some people talk about increased risk when doing business in central and eastern Europe as debt and deficit levels in those countries were only about half of those in western countries. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 18.6929 Czech crowns)