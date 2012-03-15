FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 15
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 15, 2012 / 7:15 AM / 6 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 15

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech
financial markets on Thursday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    January retail sales data at 0800 GMT.  	
    February producer prices data and January foreign trade
prices data at 0800 GMT. 	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
    	
===========================EVENTS===========================	
  PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular
weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy
issues.	
    Related news: 	
    	
    PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to detail Q4 government debt
figures at 0800 GMT.  	
    Related news: 	
       	
    PRAGUE - Artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens
 to release 2011 results. News conference at 0830
GMT.	
    Related news: 	
    	
    PRAGUE - 26-week T-bill auction.	
    Related news: 	
      	
============================TOP NEWS==========================	
    CEN.BANKER JANACEK SEES HIGHER RATES BY YEAR-END: Czech
interest rates should stay unchanged for now and rise before the
end of 2012 as an early recovery in the euro zone filters
through to the Czech economy via higher exports, bolstering
overall growth, a central banker said.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    JANACEK: ECB'S PRAET SEES HIGHER GROWTH OUTLOOK: The
European Central Cank (ECB) is likely to raise its growth
forecast in its next outlook in June, Czech central bank board
member Kamil Janacek said, citing ECB Executive Board member
Peter Praet.	
    Story: Related news: 	
	
    CEE MARKETS:  The Polish zloty lost more ground on Wednesday
due to disappointing current account and inflation data,
triggering sell orders across regional currencies and government
bonds that have enjoyed a strong run this year.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for warmer weather that will crimp
demand and more supply from solar generation in the region sent
Czech day ahead power lower on Wednesday, traders said.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        24.611     24.601    -0.04      3.66	
 vs Dollar         18.867     18.851    -0.08      4.38	
 Czech Equities    999.6      999.6       0.67      9.71	
 U.S. Equities 13,194.1   13,177.68      0.12      7.99	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
      	
 	
==========================PRESS DIGEST=========================	
    ENERGY CHECKS: The Energy Regulatory Office (ERU) will look
at contracts of big energy firms, starting with RWE's Czech
business, to see how prices are set. Checks at other firms
should follow.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16	
    	
    4G TENDER: The release of 4G tender conditions is delayed by
a week to next week.	
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page C4	
    	
    BUDGET FREEZE: The government suspended talks on a 23.6
billion crown spending freeze in the 2012 budget, and will
discuss it on the coalition level.	
    Pravo, page 15	
	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
($1 = 18.6929 Czech crowns)	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.