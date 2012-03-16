Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 16

PRAGUE, March 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS=========================== PRAGUE - Czech central bank chief Miroslav Singer and his Polish counterpart Marek Belka speak at a seminar on economic perspectvies (0900 GMT). Rlated news: ============================TOP NEWS========================== EPH LOAN: Czech banks are close to giving final commitments for a loan of up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) in what would be the largest club deal ever on the domestic market, two banking sources said. Story: Related news; EU AID IN TROUBLE: The Czech Republic has stopped asking for money from the European Union's two main development funds while it improves anti-fraud measures after Brussels threatened to suspend the aid, the Finance Ministry said. Story: Related news: REGULATOR LOOKS INTO ENERGY COSTS: The Czech Energy Regulatory Office (ERU) has launched checks on the country's largest gas company, a unit of Germany RWE, to see whether it was inflating costs that show up in regulated prices, Story: Related news: PEGAS CORE PROFIT UP: Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas Nonwovens reported on Thursday a 3 percent rise in fourth-quarter core profit, helped by the launch of a new production line last year and lower input prices. story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint led gains in central European currencies on Thursday as they rebounded thanks to a stronger euro, getting a break from a bout of profit taking this week that has halted a rally since the start of the year. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech spot prices dipped on Thursday on warmer weather and a holiday in Hungary which reduced demand. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.525 24.502 -0.09 3.99 vs Dollar 18.753 18.741 -0.06 4.96 Czech Equities 993.1 993.1 -0.65 9 U.S. Equities 13,252.76 13,194.1 0.44 8.47 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= PROTESTS: Several thousand people protested against governmetn reforms in Prague. Pravo, page 1. EMISSIONS: The upper house of parliament sent back a law on emissions with changes thas would impose higher instead of lower fees for industrial emissions. The changes will be discussed in the lower house. Hospodarske Noviny, page 19 ECM REORGANISATION: A court approved a reorganisation plan for ECM Real Estate Investments. Some creditors had called for bankruptcy. Hospodarske Noviny, page 19 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.6929 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)