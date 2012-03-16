FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 16
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 16, 2012 / 7:45 AM / in 6 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 16

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech
financial markets on Friday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
    	
===========================EVENTS===========================	
  PRAGUE - Czech central bank chief Miroslav Singer and his
Polish counterpart Marek Belka speak at a seminar on economic
perspectvies (0900 GMT).	
    Rlated news: 	
      	
============================TOP NEWS==========================	
    EPH LOAN: Czech banks are close to giving final commitments
for a loan of up to 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to energy
group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) in what would be
the largest club deal ever on the domestic market, two banking
sources said.	
    Story: Related news; 	
    	
    EU AID IN TROUBLE: The Czech Republic has stopped asking for
money from the European Union's two main development funds while
it improves anti-fraud measures after Brussels threatened to
suspend the aid, the Finance Ministry said.	
    Story: Related news: 	
       	
    REGULATOR LOOKS INTO ENERGY COSTS: The Czech Energy
Regulatory Office (ERU) has launched checks on the country's
largest gas company, a unit of Germany RWE, to see
whether it was inflating costs that show up in regulated prices,	
    Story: Related news: 	
	
    PEGAS CORE PROFIT UP: Czech synthetic textiles maker Pegas
Nonwovens reported on Thursday a 3 percent rise in
fourth-quarter core profit, helped by the launch of a new
production line last year and lower input prices.	
    story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint led gains in central
European currencies on Thursday as they rebounded thanks to a
stronger euro, getting a break from a bout of profit taking this
week that has halted a rally since the start of the year. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Czech spot prices dipped on Thursday on warmer
weather and a holiday in Hungary which reduced demand.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        24.525     24.502    -0.09      3.99	
 vs Dollar         18.753     18.741    -0.06      4.96	
 Czech Equities    993.1      993.1      -0.65      9	
 U.S. Equities 13,252.76  13,194.1       0.44      8.47	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT	
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================	
    PROTESTS: Several thousand people protested against
governmetn reforms in Prague.	
    Pravo, page 1.	
    	
    EMISSIONS: The upper house of parliament sent back a law on
emissions with changes thas would impose higher instead of lower
fees for industrial emissions. The changes will be discussed in
the lower house.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 19	
    	
    ECM REORGANISATION: A court approved a reorganisation plan
for ECM Real Estate Investments. Some creditors had called for
bankruptcy.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 19	
          	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
($1 = 18.6929 Czech crowns)	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

