Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 19
March 19, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 6 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
    	
===========================EVENTS===========================	
  PRAGUE - PM Petr Necas speaks at an economic seminar on Czech
interests in the EU. (0900 GMT) 	
  Related news: 	
    	
  PRAGUE - The telecoms regulator holds a news conference on the
conditions of a planned auction of new frequencies for mobile
operators, which could widen competition in the sector. (1400
GMT) 	
      	
============================TOP NEWS==========================	
   TAXES TO RISE: The Czech government is likely to raise
value-added tax (VAT) rates by 1 percentage point next year to
15 and 21 percent as part of measures to meet the budget deficit
target of 2.9 percent of gross domestic product, Prime Minister
Petr Necas said on Friday.	
   Story: Related news: 	
     	
   CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies inched lower on
Friday, with Romania's leu hovering near a 21-month low and the
forint under the microscope after rating agency Fitch said
Hungary could face another credit downgrade.  	
    Story: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Czech power for the next working day rose on
Friday due to expected cooler temperatures and a drop in solar
generation from strong levels at the start of the weekend, 
traders said.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
----------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        24.509     24.524    0.06      4.06	
 vs Dollar         18.612     18.602   -0.05      5.68	
 Czech Equities    994.2      994.2      0.11      9.12	
 U.S. Equities 13,232.62  13,252.76    -0.15      8.31	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT	
 	
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================	
    SHALE GAS: Hutton Energy plans to explore shale gas in the
Czech Republic and would sell gas from potential future mining
on the domestic market.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 15	
    	
    TAX RUMBLINGS: Rank-and-file members of PM Necas' Civic
Democrats are protesting planned hikes in income taxes for top
earners planned as part of measures to cut the budget deficit to
3 percent of GDP next year. 	
    Mlada fronta Dnes, page 1.	
           	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
($1 = 18.6929 Czech crowns)	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

