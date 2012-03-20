Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 20

PRAGUE, March 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS=========================== PRAGUE - The lower house will hold a vote of no-confidence called by the opposition Social Democrats. Debate is due to start at 1700 GMT and is expected to last for hours. The government is expected to survive the vote. Related news: PRAGUE - Visegrad 4 and other new EU member states transport ministers meet EU Commissioner Siim Kallas on infrastructure funding. ============================TOP NEWS========================== TELECOMS AUCTION: The Czech government wants at least 9.2 billion crowns ($494 million) from an auction of mobile telephone frequencies, the telecoms regulator said on Monday. Story: TEMELIN FAULT: Czech nuclear power station Temelin detected a fault on a pump in the primary circuit of its Unit 2 on Monday but the reactor remains at full capacity while a repair is underway, its owner CEZ said in a statement. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies firmed slightly against the euro in subdued trade on Monday, after posting strong gains in recent weeks driven by a brigher global outlook, but the Romanian leu hovered near a 21-month low hit in the previous session. Story: Related news; CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power retreated on Monday on forecasts for a bump in solar generation and limited cross border capacity that kept on lid on exports to neighboring Germany, increasing supply, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.466 24.464 -0.01 4.22 vs Dollar 18.488 18.508 0.11 6.3 Czech Equities 998.9 998.9 0.47 9.64 U.S. Equities 13,239.13 13,232.62 0.05 8.36 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= BELKA ON INTERVENTIONS: The Polish central bank is ready to intervene in the foreign exchange market when it deems necessary, central bank Governor Marek Belka says. It has no target rate for the zloty. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 TOMSIK SEES NO DEMAND PRESSURES: Czeh central bank board member Vladimir Tomsik sees no demand-side pressures in the economy. Dow Jones Newswires LABOUR PROTESTS: The main trade union has called a protest against the government's austerity measures for April 21 in Prague. Pravo, page 5 CIVIC DEMOCRATS TO HOLD PRIMARIES: The senior ruling Civic Democratic Party will hold primaries to pick a candidate to run in the country's first direct presidential election early next year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 5 EU POPULARITY AT RECORD LOW: People's confidence in the European Union has dropped to a record low of 37 percent, a poll showed. Pravo, page 2. Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.6929 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)