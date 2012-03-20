FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 20
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 20, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 6 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 20

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
    	
===========================EVENTS===========================	
    PRAGUE - The lower house will hold a vote of no-confidence
called by the opposition Social Democrats. Debate is due to
start at 1700 GMT and is expected to last for hours. The
government is expected to survive the vote. 	
  Related news: 	
  	
    PRAGUE - Visegrad 4 and other new EU member states transport
ministers meet EU Commissioner Siim Kallas on infrastructure
funding.  	
       	
============================TOP NEWS==========================	
   TELECOMS AUCTION: The Czech government wants at least 9.2
billion crowns ($494 million) from an auction of mobile
telephone frequencies, the telecoms regulator said on Monday.	
    Story: 	
    	
   TEMELIN FAULT: Czech nuclear power station Temelin detected a
fault on a pump in the primary circuit of its Unit 2 on Monday
but the reactor remains at full capacity while a repair is
underway, its owner CEZ said in a statement.	
    Story: Related news: 	
     	
   CEE MARKETS: Emerging European currencies firmed slightly
against the euro in subdued trade on Monday, after posting
strong gains in recent weeks driven by a brigher global outlook,
but the Romanian leu hovered near a 21-month low hit in the
previous session.  	
   Story: Related news; 	
    	
   CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power retreated on Monday on
forecasts for a bump in solar generation and limited cross
border capacity that kept on lid on exports to neighboring
Germany, increasing supply, traders said.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        24.466     24.464    -0.01      4.22	
 vs Dollar         18.488     18.508     0.11      6.3	
 Czech Equities    998.9      998.9       0.47      9.64	
 U.S. Equities 13,239.13  13,232.62      0.05      8.36	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT	
 	
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================	
    BELKA ON INTERVENTIONS: The Polish central bank is ready to
intervene in the foreign exchange market when it deems
necessary, central bank Governor Marek Belka says. It has no
target rate for the zloty. 	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14	
    	
    TOMSIK SEES NO DEMAND PRESSURES: Czeh central bank board
member Vladimir Tomsik sees no demand-side pressures in the
economy.	
    Dow Jones Newswires	
    	
    LABOUR PROTESTS: The main trade union has called a protest
against the government's austerity measures for April 21 in
Prague.	
    Pravo, page 5	
    	
    CIVIC DEMOCRATS TO HOLD PRIMARIES: The senior ruling Civic
Democratic Party will hold primaries to pick a candidate to run
in the country's first direct presidential election early next
year. 	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 5	
    	
    EU POPULARITY AT RECORD LOW: People's confidence in the
European Union has dropped to a record low of 37 percent, a poll
showed.	
    Pravo, page 2.       	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
($1 = 18.6929 Czech crowns)	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

