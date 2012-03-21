FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 21
March 21, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 6 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
 
    PRAGUE -VW unit Skoda Auto holds annual news conference
(0900 GMT).	
    	
    PRAGUE - The government will auction VAR/23 and
3.40%/15 bonds. (1100 GMT).	
    	
    PRAGUE - The cabinet will hold a session to discuss spending
cuts to keep the state budget on target. (Evening, exact time
TBA)	
       	
    PRAGUE - The Czech centre-right government won a confidence
vote on Tuesday as expected but still faces a battle to push
through tax hikes and spending cuts against growing opposition
from the public and within its own ranks.	
    CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint weakened
against the euro on Tuesday and other currencies were flat as
concern over global economic prospects pushed back the euro and
European stocks, while local factors pointed to a stable
interest rate outlook in the region. 	
   CEE POWER: Healthy supply, low consumption and strong solar
generation in the region pressured Czech day ahead prices on
Tuesday while long-term prices fell along with oil, traders
said.	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        24.426     24.432    0.02      4.38	
 vs Dollar         18.417     18.464    0.25      6.66	
 Czech Equities    992.6      992.6     -0.63      8.95	
 U.S. Equities 13,170.19  13,239.13    -0.52      7.8	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT	
	
    RENEWABLE ENERGY BILL: The Chamber of Industry says a new
environment bill on renewable energy will cost the sector 20
billion crowns per year.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 8	
    	
    EU FUNDS: The industry ministry is planning to change the
way of allocating EU funds. Companies would receive low-interest
loans instead of subsidies in order to improve the quality of
the projects.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16	
	
        	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
($1 = 18.6929 Czech crowns)	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

