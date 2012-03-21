Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 21

PRAGUE, March 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS=========================== PRAGUE -VW unit Skoda Auto holds annual news conference (0900 GMT). PRAGUE - The government will auction VAR/23 and 3.40%/15 bonds. (1100 GMT). PRAGUE - The cabinet will hold a session to discuss spending cuts to keep the state budget on target. (Evening, exact time TBA) ============================TOP NEWS========================== PRAGUE - The Czech centre-right government won a confidence vote on Tuesday as expected but still faces a battle to push through tax hikes and spending cuts against growing opposition from the public and within its own ranks. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint weakened against the euro on Tuesday and other currencies were flat as concern over global economic prospects pushed back the euro and European stocks, while local factors pointed to a stable interest rate outlook in the region. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Healthy supply, low consumption and strong solar generation in the region pressured Czech day ahead prices on Tuesday while long-term prices fell along with oil, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.426 24.432 0.02 4.38 vs Dollar 18.417 18.464 0.25 6.66 Czech Equities 992.6 992.6 -0.63 8.95 U.S. Equities 13,170.19 13,239.13 -0.52 7.8 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================== RENEWABLE ENERGY BILL: The Chamber of Industry says a new environment bill on renewable energy will cost the sector 20 billion crowns per year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 8 EU FUNDS: The industry ministry is planning to change the way of allocating EU funds. Companies would receive low-interest loans instead of subsidies in order to improve the quality of the projects. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.6929 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)