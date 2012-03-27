FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 27
March 27, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 6 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
        	
============================EVENTS============================	
    PRAGUE - European Banking and Financial Forum (www.ebff.cz)
(until March 29).	
    Related news: 	
    	
    PRAGUE - Czech Energy Congress (www.business-forum.cz/en/)
(until March 28).	
    Related news: 	
    	
============================TOP NEWS==========================  
 	
    PHILIP MORRIS CR: Czech cigarette maker Philip Morris CR
 proposed a gross dividend of 920 crowns ($49.93) per
share on 2011 profit, it said in an invitation to its annual
general meeting on Tuesday.	
    Story: Related news: 	
        	
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty led gains in central Europe on Monday
after strong retail data boosted the case for higher Polish
interest rates, while a rise in German business confidence eased
nerves over the region's slowdown and bucked up currencies and
stocks. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    POWER GRID: Four central European grid operators on Monday
called for the German and Austrian power markets to be split to
ease unplanned surges of renewables from Germany, which threaten
the stability of their transmission systems.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Czech spot power gained on Monday as renewable
forecasts were less than expected while curve prices fell along
with coal and carbon to push Cal '13 baseload to a fresh low,
traders said.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2011	
 vs Euro        24.611     24.555    -0.23      3.66	
 vs Dollar         18.433     18.426    -0.04      6.58	
 Czech Equities    987.5      987.5      -0.05      8.39	
 U.S. Equities 13,241.63  13,080.73      1.23      8.38	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT	
	
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================	
    CEZ'S ENERGOTRANS BUY: The anti-monopoly office could rule
in the coming months on CEZ's acquisition of
Energotrans.	
    E15, page 9	
        	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 474	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
($1 = 18.6929 Czech crowns)	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

