Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 28
March 28, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 6 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 28

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
        	
============================EVENTS============================	
    PRAGUE - Developer Orco Property Group to
release 2011 results.	
    Related news: 	
    	
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.	
    Related news: 	
        	
    PRAGUE - European Banking and Financial Forum (www.ebff.cz)
(until March 29).	
    Related news: 	
    	
    PRAGUE - Czech Energy Congress (www.business-forum.cz/en/)
(until March 28).	
    Related news: 	
    	
============================TOP NEWS==========================  
 	
    CEZ BOND: Czech power group CEZ priced a $1
billion two-part bond, IFR Markets, a Thomson Reuters news and
market analysis service, reported on Tuesday.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
	
    EPH FINE: Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy
Holding (EPH) is set to be fined by EU regulators for blocking
an antitrust raid over two years ago, a European Commission
document showed. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    PHILIP MORRIS CR: Czech cigarette maker Philip Morris CR's
 proposed a lower dividend on Tuesday after a rise in
2011 profit, opting against paying out retained earnings as it
did last year.	
    Story: Related news: 	
        	
    CEE MARKETS: Poland's zloty fell on Tuesday, underperforming
other currencies in the central European region, after Poland's
central bank governor poured cold water on speculation that it
may tighten its rate policy in the months ahead.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE MONEY: Poland's coalition shudders. Labour unions
prepare to strike in the Czech Republic. And in Romania and
Bulgaria, policymakers hold back on austerity moves they fear
could stoke public anger. 	
    Although centre-right governments rolled into power across
emerging Europe at the height of the great recession on pledges
to shrink ballooning budget deficits and debt, they are now
becoming bogged down in internal disputes and public discontent.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Forecasts for more wind generation in the region
and continued sunshine drove down Czech day ahead electricity
prices on Tuesday while long-term prices climbed off a five-week
low hit a day earlier as gas and carbon rose, traders said.     	
    Story: Related news: 	
	
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================	
   TEMELIN EXPANSION: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek is
against any state loan guarantees for CEZ and its expansion at
Temelin nuclear power plant. Industry Minister Martin Kuba would
support a price guarantee.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1	
    	
    CARS: Czech auto plant TPCA, a joint venture of Toyota and
Peueget Citroen, is temporarily moving around 150 employees to a
sister plant in Slovakia to avoid firing as demand weakens.	
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A11	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
($1 = 18.6929 Czech crowns)	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

