Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 29
March 29, 2012 / 6:55 AM / 6 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 29

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
        	
============================EVENTS============================	
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to meet on
interest rates. An announcement is expected at 1100 GMT with a
news conference to follow at 1230 GMT.	
    All 17 analysts forecast no change in the base rate of 0.75
percent. 	
    Related news: 	
    	
============================TOP NEWS==========================  
 	
    UNIPETROL: Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol 
said on Wednesday its net loss widened in the fourth quarter
after it finished an analysis showing larger impairment costs at
its Paramo refinery and a new charge for other assets.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    PPF IN RUSSIA: The CEO of VTB, Andrei Kostin,
confirmed that state-controlled VTB is in talks to buy a stake
in Russian insurance company Ingosstrakh from Czech investor
PPF. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
      	
    TEMELIN TENDER: A multi-billion dollar project to enlarge
CEZ's Temelin nuclear power plant does not depend on
state guarantees, the Czech company's Chief Financial Officer
said on Wednesday amid doubts over whether such support would be
forthcoming.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
	
    TELECOM MARKET: The Czech telecoms watchdog is planning to
force the country's three mobile operators to open up their
networks to competition from "virtual operators", possibly from
this summer, a spokesman said on Wednesday.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    EPH FINE: Czech energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy
Holding (EPH) and EP Investment Advisors were fined a total of
2.5 million euros ($3.3 million) by EU regulators on Wednesday
for blocking an antitrust raid more than two years ago.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE MARKETS:Central European currencies drifted lower on
Wednesday, with the forint the biggest loser a day after its
central bank kept interest rates on hold and Romania's leu
holding steady ahead of an expected cut in its own rates.       	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER:  A forecast surge in wind generation in the
region combined with strong solar production sent Czech day
ahead prices tumbling nearly 15 percent in light trading on
Wednesday, traders said.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        24.637     24.649    0.05      3.55	
 vs Dollar         18.449     18.551    0.55      6.5	
 Czech Equities    987.1      987.1     -0.33      8.34	
 U.S. Equities 13,126.21  13,197.73    -0.54      7.44	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT	
    	
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================	
    SBERBANK: Sberbank, which bought Volksban's eastern European
assets, aims to double its market share in corporate lending to
4 percent within four years.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
	
($1 = 18.6929 Czech crowns)	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

