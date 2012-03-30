FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 30
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 30, 2012 / 6:40 AM / 6 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 30

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
 
===========================ECONOMIC DATA========================	
    Q4 foreign debt data at 0800 GMT.	
    February money supply data at 0800 GMT.	
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 	
            	
============================TOP NEWS==========================  
 	
    STABLE RATES: The Czech central bank left interest rates
unchanged at a record low on Thursday as expected and signalled
they would stay there for many months to come as the bank
balances out higher inflation with spending cuts by households
and the government.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEZ: Czech anti-corruption police closed an investigation
into contracts between electricity company CEZ and a
major supplier with no charges, a spokeswoman for the Prague
state attorney said on Thursday.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    UNIPETROL LOSS: A deteriorating outlook pushed Czech
downstream oil group Unipetrol AS to take new
impairment charges for the fourth quarter, doubling its net loss
to 6.25 billion crowns ($337 million) and hitting its shares. 	
    Story: Related news: 	
	
    RESERVES: The Czech central bank added an Australian
dollar-denominated portfolio to its foreign exchange reserve
holdings to ease its exposure to the euro zone, the bank said in
its 2011 results report released on Thursday.	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE MARKETS:Central European assets fell across the board on
Thursday, joining a bearish tone in European markets as
Romania's central bank cut interest rates to record lows and the
Czech bank continued to keep them on hold at their lowest levels
ever.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
    	
    CEE POWER: Czech day ahead electricity prices rose on
Thursday on a forecast of a significant drop in solar power
generation in the region despite healthy levels of wind power
supply, traders said.  	
    Story: Related news: 	
	
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------	
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change	
                                    close    on day     in 2012	
 vs Euro        24.708     24.755    0.19      3.28	
 vs Dollar         18.489     18.647    0.85      6.3	
 Czech Equities    969.3      969.3     -1.8       6.39	
 U.S. Equities 13,145.82  13,126.21     0.15      7.6	
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT	
       	
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================	
    COALITION: In an interview, Prime Minister Petr Necas said
that if Vit Barta, an official in coalition partner Public
Affairs (VV) that is facing a corruption trial, was convicted
and not stripped of his party position, it would be difficult to
continue with VV.	
    On budget measures, Necas said it was most likely that the
two value added tax rates would rise each by a percentage point
next year.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 2	
    	
    BUDGET MEASUES: The ruling coalition is also planning an
income tax rise for those earning more than 100,000 crowns
($5,400) a month, which is about four times the average salary.
No final agreement has been reached on the rate, Development
Minister Kamil Jankovsky said.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1	
    	
    POWER: Tedom won a 3 billion crown contract with CEZ
 for 100 cogeneration units and service.	
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 19	
    	
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.	
       	
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474	
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com 	
($1 = 18.6635 Czech crowns)	
	
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.