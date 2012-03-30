Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on March 30

PRAGUE, March 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ===========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Q4 foreign debt data at 0800 GMT. February money supply data at 0800 GMT. Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================TOP NEWS========================== STABLE RATES: The Czech central bank left interest rates unchanged at a record low on Thursday as expected and signalled they would stay there for many months to come as the bank balances out higher inflation with spending cuts by households and the government. Story: Related news: CEZ: Czech anti-corruption police closed an investigation into contracts between electricity company CEZ and a major supplier with no charges, a spokeswoman for the Prague state attorney said on Thursday. Story: Related news: UNIPETROL LOSS: A deteriorating outlook pushed Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol AS to take new impairment charges for the fourth quarter, doubling its net loss to 6.25 billion crowns ($337 million) and hitting its shares. Story: Related news: RESERVES: The Czech central bank added an Australian dollar-denominated portfolio to its foreign exchange reserve holdings to ease its exposure to the euro zone, the bank said in its 2011 results report released on Thursday. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS:Central European assets fell across the board on Thursday, joining a bearish tone in European markets as Romania's central bank cut interest rates to record lows and the Czech bank continued to keep them on hold at their lowest levels ever. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech day ahead electricity prices rose on Thursday on a forecast of a significant drop in solar power generation in the region despite healthy levels of wind power supply, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 24.708 24.755 0.19 3.28 vs Dollar 18.489 18.647 0.85 6.3 Czech Equities 969.3 969.3 -1.8 6.39 U.S. Equities 13,145.82 13,126.21 0.15 7.6 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================== COALITION: In an interview, Prime Minister Petr Necas said that if Vit Barta, an official in coalition partner Public Affairs (VV) that is facing a corruption trial, was convicted and not stripped of his party position, it would be difficult to continue with VV. On budget measures, Necas said it was most likely that the two value added tax rates would rise each by a percentage point next year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 BUDGET MEASUES: The ruling coalition is also planning an income tax rise for those earning more than 100,000 crowns ($5,400) a month, which is about four times the average salary. No final agreement has been reached on the rate, Development Minister Kamil Jankovsky said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 POWER: Tedom won a 3 billion crown contract with CEZ for 100 cogeneration units and service. Hospodarske Noviny, page 19 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.6635 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)