FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 10
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 10, 2012 / 7:36 AM / in 5 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 10

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

PRAGUE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    October industrial and construction data at 0800 GMT.
    November inflation data at 0800 GMT.
    November unemployment data at 0800 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies...........................  
  
===========================TOP NEWS============================ 
    CZECHS WANT SAFETY GUARANTEE ON BANK UNION: The Czech
Republic will only back the European Union's proposed banking
union plan if it is given a guarantee that its lenders will not
be forced to backstop those of struggling euro zone countries,
its central bank governor told daily Lidove Noviny.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    MARIJUANA: Czech lawmakers voted to allow marijuana and
drugs derived from it to be available on prescription from
pharmacies from next year, extending narcotics laws which permit
possession of small amounts of drugs including heroin and
cocaine.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    SAVERS COMPLICATE RECOVERY: Angry at government austerity
measures and fearful of losing jobs, Czechs keep piling their
cash into savings - confounding authorities' efforts to end the
country's longest recession in 15 years.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    C.BANK: Q3 GDP REPRESENTS DOWNSIDE RISK: Third-quarter Czech
gross domestic product data released on Friday show there is a
risk of a deeper economic downturn than previously forecast by
the central bank, the bank said.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    4TH QUARTER OF RECESSION CONFIRMED: The Czech economy shrank
by 0.3 percent in the third quarter from the previous
three-month period, confirming a fourth quarterly contraction
and the longest recession in 15 years, the statistics office
final data showed. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    KLAUS AGAINST ESM: Czech President Vaclav Klaus will not
sign a treaty change which helps create the euro zone's
permanent bailout mechanism, making his country the only not to
back the fund but without threatening its function.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Polish five-year bond yields hit new lows on
Thursday on expectations of more rate cuts, while Romania's leu
currency fell slightly after weak consumption data added to
caution before a Sunday election. 
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CEE POWER: Rising wind generation in the region offset
frigid temperatures to push CEE day ahead prices lower on
Thursday while the key Czech long-term contract hit a fresh
all-time low as coal and oil fell, traders said. 
    Story: Related news:    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        25.198     25.192    -0.02       1.36
 vs Dollar         19.545     19.516    -0.15       0.95
 Czech Equities    993.52     993.52     -0.6        9.05
 U.S. Equities 13,155.13  13,074.04      0.62       7.67
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    CEZ DIVESTMENT: Jan Dienstl, the co-owner Czech Coal which
supplies coal to CEZ's Pocerady power plant, said that according
to his company's information, the European Commission accepts
CEZ sells one 800 MW power plant, no matter which, as part of
settlement of a regulatory dispute. 
    Czech Coal is interested in CEZ's Pocerady power plant but
no deal has been reached. Czech Coal's bid for Pocerady is valid
until December 18.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
    
    FUEL FRAUD: The police arrested 11 people suspected of
failing to pay 1.25 billion crown tax on imported fuel. They
were allegedly importing fuel from Germany and sold it in the
Czech Republic without paying the value added tax (VAT).
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
    
    SKODA STICKS TO SALES TARGET: Although this year has been
more difficult for car maker Skoda, a unit of Volkswagen
, the company still plans to reach annual sales of
1.5 million cars by 2018, the car maker's Chief Executive
Winfried Vahland said.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 4D
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.2973 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.