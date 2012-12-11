Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 11

PRAGUE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS============================ PRAGUE - The lower house of parliament to continue a session (until December 21), nothing major on agenda this week. The tax package returned from the Senate is on schedule for Dec 18, followed by 3rd reading of the 2013 budget scheduled for Dec 19. Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================ CROWN VULNERABLE: If traders wish to sell the Czech crown against the euro, "be our guest" seems to be the message from central bankers in Prague. Story: Related news: FX INTERVENTIONS NEXT BEST TOOL: Foreign exchange intervention is the best available tool for the Czech central bank now that interest rates are close to zero, central bank board member Lubomir Lizal was quoted as saying. Story: Related news: SLOVAKS TO SELL SPP TO CZECH EPH: Slovakia is set to give the green light for Czech power holding Energeticky Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) to take control of gas utility Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel (SPP) group. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The leu held steady on Monday after a weekend election gave a clear victory to Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta, leaving fewer questions ahead for policy as the country seeks a new IMF deal. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Chilly, snowy weather on the horizon propped up central European day ahead power on Monday with the lingering cold spell expected to increase heating demand, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.271 25.264 -0.03 1.07 vs Dollar 19.505 19.528 0.12 1.15 Czech Equities 985.84 985.84 -0.77 8.2 U.S. Equities 13,169.88 13,155.13 0.11 7.79 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST========================== CZECH BANKS IN EU: Czech central bank Vice Governor Mojmir Hampl said the concept of operating banks as branches rather than subsidiaries failed in the case of Iceland. Iceland was unable to pay out deposits of clients of its failed banks collected in the U.K. and the Netherlands and government's of those two countries had to take on the responsibility. (Czechs want to negotiate, as part of EU plans for a banking union, that foreign owners of Czech banks cannot convert their units into branches. Branches would no longer be regulated and supervised by the Czech central bank. ) Hospodarske Noviny, page 9 CEZ IN ALBANIA: The head of CEZ's Albanian unit, a power distribution company. Jaroslav Macek said the company will decide by the end of the year whether to leave the Balkan country. CEZ is in a long-running dispute with Albanian government which it says has hiked power prices that CEZ must take from suppliers but did not allow CEZ to pass it through to its own prices. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.2973 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)