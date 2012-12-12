FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 12
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 12, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 12

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies...........................  
  
===========================TOP NEWS============================ 
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session, to debate
Czech Republic's stance ahead of an EU summit
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. 
    Related news:  
===========================TOP NEWS============================
    GOVT RESHUFFLE: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas tapped
allies to take over the defense and transport ministries on
Tuesday, completing a cabinet shuffle after resignations from
his fragile government.
    Story: Related news:  
    
    FITCH AFFIRMS CZECH REPUBLIC AT A+: Fitch assumes the Czech
authorities will tighten fiscal policy broadly  consistently
with the medium-term framework (2013-2015) laid out in its
Fiscal Outlook dated November 2012.
    Story: Related news:  
    
    QATAR AIRWAYS STUDYING CSA SALE: Qatar Airways is interested
in the privatisation of Czech Airlines (CSA), but has not taken
a decision on whether to participate in it, the chief executive
of the Gulf carrier said.
    Story: Related news:  
    
    ROOM TO EASE: Belt tightening by recession-hit consumers in
the European Union's eastern wing has put paid to fears of
runaway price growth, opening the way for quicker monetary
easing by most of the region's central banks. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    C.BANKER JANACEK ON POLICY: A further relaxation of Czech
monetary policy does not look imminent, a central banker was
quoted as saying.
    Story: Related news:  
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty and Hungarian forint gained
against the euro on Tuesday, taking advantage of investor desire
for relatively high-yielding assets despite data indicating more
monetary easing ahead. 
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CEE POWER: A cold snap and low wind levels in the region
sent central European day ahead power prices surging on Tuesday
to their highest level in 10 months.
    Story: Related news:    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        25.229     25.252    0.09       1.24
 vs Dollar         19.389     19.427    0.2        1.74
 Czech Equities    992.62     992.62     0.69       8.95
 U.S. Equities 13,248.44  13,169.88     0.6        8.44
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    COALITION AGREEMENT: The three coalition parties Civic
Democrats, TOP09, and LIDEM plan to revise the coalition
agreement by the middle of January focusing on promoting growth
mainly through improving conditions for businesses. There is a
pledge of no more tax hikes, and relaxing rules of hiring and
firing people.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    CEZ SHARES: J&T Banka analyst Michal Snobr said that Polish
pension funds held 7-8 percent of CEZ but they have
been selling the shares after CEZ was removed from the WIG 20
index in September last year. Another negative factor
for CEZ shares is the complicated situation of its business in
Albania and a drop in power prices. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
        
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.2973 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.