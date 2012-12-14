FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 14
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money Markets RSS
December 14, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 14

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies...........................  
  
===========================TOP NEWS============================ 
    PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to detail Q3 government debt
figures at 0800 GMT.
    Related news:  
===========================TOP NEWS============================
    OCTOBER CURRENT ACCOUNT DISAPPOINTS: The Czech current
account showed a 16.1 billion crown ($832.09 million) deficit in
October, the central bank (CNB) said on Thursday, while analysts
expected a 4.0 billion surplus.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint fell versus the euro on
Thursday, hurt by rate cut prospects and worsening sentiment,
while Romania's leu hit a three-month high on hopes for
political stability after last Sunday's election. 
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CEE POWER: Lower consumption heading toward the weekend and
a bump in wind generation in the region sent central European
day ahead power prices tumbling on Thursday, though a cold snap
kept prices high, traders said.  
    Story: Related news:    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2012
 vs Euro        25.252     25.284    0.13       1.15
 vs Dollar         19.274     19.328    0.28       2.32
 Czech Equities  1,002.18   1,002.18     0.06      10
 U.S. Equities 13,170.72  13,245.45    -0.56       7.8
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    BANKING UNION: The Czech Republic will not join the euro
zone's banking union as nobody knows what the overall scheme
will look like, Prime Minister Petr Necas said.
    The Czech Republic received guarantees that the banking
union will not hurt the Czech banking sector and will not lead
to outflow of Czech deposits abroad, the paper said.
    Deputy Finance Minister Radek Urban said the country got
guarantees that the ECB's supervisory functions will not
threaten those of the Czech central bank (CNB).
    The preamble of the final text of the agreement says that
there is nothing in the directive that can be used to push for
conversion of subsidiaries in to branches.
    If a parent bank decides to convert its Czech unit into a
branch it must inform the CNB but also its clients.
    
    COALITION AGREEMENT: A draft of a revised coalition
agreement includes a slowdown in the government's budget
tightening plans due to an economic downturn, as already agreed.
 
    It says the public sector deficit should remain below 3
percent of GDP as of 2013.
    The government wants to save 12 billion crowns via merging
and cancelling state administration agenda, the draft says.
    It calls for holding a referendum on adopting the euro. This
government will not set any date for the adoption, which is
unchanged from the current coalition agreement.
    Pravo, page 7
    
    DATART: Datart Int. denied that it would shut its Czech and
Slovak stores.
    It said it has been in talks for several months with its
parent group Darty Plc about buying back shares of its
local electronics chain.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 11
    
    SKODA SALES: Volkswagen's unit Skoda Auto saw
its global sales rise by 6.9 percent in the first 11 months of
the year to 873,000 cars.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 23 
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see         
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX  Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Michael Winfrey on +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.