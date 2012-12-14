Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Dec 14

PRAGUE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS============================ PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to detail Q3 government debt figures at 0800 GMT. Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS============================ OCTOBER CURRENT ACCOUNT DISAPPOINTS: The Czech current account showed a 16.1 billion crown ($832.09 million) deficit in October, the central bank (CNB) said on Thursday, while analysts expected a 4.0 billion surplus. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint fell versus the euro on Thursday, hurt by rate cut prospects and worsening sentiment, while Romania's leu hit a three-month high on hopes for political stability after last Sunday's election. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Lower consumption heading toward the weekend and a bump in wind generation in the region sent central European day ahead power prices tumbling on Thursday, though a cold snap kept prices high, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2012 vs Euro 25.252 25.284 0.13 1.15 vs Dollar 19.274 19.328 0.28 2.32 Czech Equities 1,002.18 1,002.18 0.06 10 U.S. Equities 13,170.72 13,245.45 -0.56 7.8 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST========================== BANKING UNION: The Czech Republic will not join the euro zone's banking union as nobody knows what the overall scheme will look like, Prime Minister Petr Necas said. The Czech Republic received guarantees that the banking union will not hurt the Czech banking sector and will not lead to outflow of Czech deposits abroad, the paper said. Deputy Finance Minister Radek Urban said the country got guarantees that the ECB's supervisory functions will not threaten those of the Czech central bank (CNB). The preamble of the final text of the agreement says that there is nothing in the directive that can be used to push for conversion of subsidiaries in to branches. If a parent bank decides to convert its Czech unit into a branch it must inform the CNB but also its clients. COALITION AGREEMENT: A draft of a revised coalition agreement includes a slowdown in the government's budget tightening plans due to an economic downturn, as already agreed. It says the public sector deficit should remain below 3 percent of GDP as of 2013. The government wants to save 12 billion crowns via merging and cancelling state administration agenda, the draft says. It calls for holding a referendum on adopting the euro. This government will not set any date for the adoption, which is unchanged from the current coalition agreement. Pravo, page 7 DATART: Datart Int. denied that it would shut its Czech and Slovak stores. It said it has been in talks for several months with its parent group Darty Plc about buying back shares of its local electronics chain. Hospodarske Noviny, page 11 SKODA SALES: Volkswagen's unit Skoda Auto saw its global sales rise by 6.9 percent in the first 11 months of the year to 873,000 cars. Hospodarske Noviny, page 23 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Michael Winfrey on +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)