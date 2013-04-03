FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 3
April 3, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 3

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
============================EVENTS============================
    PRAGUE - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
to attend a ceremony where newly elected Czech President Milos
Zeman will hoist the EU flag above the Prague Castle (0900 GMT).
News conference at 0950 GMT. 
    Related news:     
    
    PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. 
    Related news:     
    
    PRAGUE - First round of 1.50%/19 government
bond auction. 
    Related news:     
    
    PRAGUE - First round of 2.50%/28 government
bond auction. 
    Related news: 
=========================MORNING NEWS=========================
    JEFFERIES CUTS CME: Central European Media Enterprises Ltd
 : * Jefferies cuts to hold from buy; target price to $5
from $12.
    Story: Related news:       
  
===========================TOP NEWS===========================  
                 
    BUDGET SURPLUS SWELLS: The Czech central state budget showed
a 13.97 billion crown ($697.01 million) surplus at the end of
March, a sharp improvement from last year's 22.69 billion crown
deficit, thanks to higher tax revenue and income from EU funds.
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CZ, PL MANUFACTURING FOLLOWS EURO: Manufacturing contracted
in Poland and the Czech Republic for the 12th straight month in
March, hit by the deepening downturn in the euro zone and
putting the brakes on a slow slog to recovery.
    Story: Related news: 
    *For INSTANT VIEW on Czech PMI: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's narrower-than-expected 2012 budget
deficit and improved manufacturing data boosted the forint on
Tuesday, while the Czech crown hit a nine-month low in the wake
of disappointing factory data. 
    Story: Related news:    
   
    CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power fell on Tuesday
on forecasts for increased wind generation which offset renewed
demand following a holiday weekend, traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.886     25.877    -0.03      -3.35
 vs Dollar         20.203     20.227     0.12      -6.42
 Czech Equities    978.07     978.07      1.58      -5.84
 U.S. Equities 14,662.01  14,572.85      0.61      11.89
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    PAYROLL TAXES: OECD data show the Czech Republic has the
ninth highest payroll tax out of the organization's 34 members.
the Czechs pay 42.4 percent of their gross salary in payroll
taxes. Taxation further rose as of this year and it is expected
to rise more if, as expected, Social Democrats (CSSD) take power
after an election in spring next year.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
    
    CAR PRODUCTION: The Czech Republic and Slovakia are
relatively well-off when it comes to car production, said Ivan
Hodac, general secretary of European Automobile Manufactures'
Association. The Czech Republic has been doing better than the
rest of Europe thanks to Skoda which has a fantastic
quality/price ratio, he said.
    Production in the Czech Republic is expected to drop by 3-4
percent this year while it is seen falling by 8 percent in the
rest of Europe, he said.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
    
    CORPORATE BOND: Privately-held Czech Property Investments
(CPI) owned by billionaire Radovan Vitek issued bonds worth 1.5
billion crowns with a fixed coupon of 6.05 percent. It plans
another issue by the end of the month.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 19
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 20.0623 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
