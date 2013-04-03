Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 3

PRAGUE, April 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS============================ PRAGUE - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to attend a ceremony where newly elected Czech President Milos Zeman will hoist the EU flag above the Prague Castle (0900 GMT). News conference at 0950 GMT. Related news: PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow. Related news: PRAGUE - First round of 1.50%/19 government bond auction. Related news: PRAGUE - First round of 2.50%/28 government bond auction. Related news: =========================MORNING NEWS========================= JEFFERIES CUTS CME: Central European Media Enterprises Ltd : * Jefferies cuts to hold from buy; target price to $5 from $12. Story: Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS=========================== BUDGET SURPLUS SWELLS: The Czech central state budget showed a 13.97 billion crown ($697.01 million) surplus at the end of March, a sharp improvement from last year's 22.69 billion crown deficit, thanks to higher tax revenue and income from EU funds. Story: Related news: CZ, PL MANUFACTURING FOLLOWS EURO: Manufacturing contracted in Poland and the Czech Republic for the 12th straight month in March, hit by the deepening downturn in the euro zone and putting the brakes on a slow slog to recovery. Story: Related news: *For INSTANT VIEW on Czech PMI: CEE MARKETS: Hungary's narrower-than-expected 2012 budget deficit and improved manufacturing data boosted the forint on Tuesday, while the Czech crown hit a nine-month low in the wake of disappointing factory data. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power fell on Tuesday on forecasts for increased wind generation which offset renewed demand following a holiday weekend, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.886 25.877 -0.03 -3.35 vs Dollar 20.203 20.227 0.12 -6.42 Czech Equities 978.07 978.07 1.58 -5.84 U.S. Equities 14,662.01 14,572.85 0.61 11.89 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ PAYROLL TAXES: OECD data show the Czech Republic has the ninth highest payroll tax out of the organization's 34 members. the Czechs pay 42.4 percent of their gross salary in payroll taxes. Taxation further rose as of this year and it is expected to rise more if, as expected, Social Democrats (CSSD) take power after an election in spring next year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 2 CAR PRODUCTION: The Czech Republic and Slovakia are relatively well-off when it comes to car production, said Ivan Hodac, general secretary of European Automobile Manufactures' Association. The Czech Republic has been doing better than the rest of Europe thanks to Skoda which has a fantastic quality/price ratio, he said. Production in the Czech Republic is expected to drop by 3-4 percent this year while it is seen falling by 8 percent in the rest of Europe, he said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 CORPORATE BOND: Privately-held Czech Property Investments (CPI) owned by billionaire Radovan Vitek issued bonds worth 1.5 billion crowns with a fixed coupon of 6.05 percent. It plans another issue by the end of the month. Hospodarske Noviny, page 19 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.0623 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)