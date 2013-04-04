FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 4
April 4, 2013

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 4

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    February retail sales data at 0700 GMT
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
============================EVENTS============================
    PRAGUE - Second rounds of 1.50%/19 and 2.50%/28
 government bond auctions.
    Related news: 
        
    PRAGUE - 52-week T-bill auction. 
    Related news: 
    
    PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues. 
    Related news: 
===========================TOP NEWS===========================
    EU FLAG RAISED AT PRAGUE CASTLE: The new Czech president
hoisted the European Union flag at the seat of the country's
presidency for the first time on Wednesday, marking a
significant shift in attitude from his eurosceptic predecessor.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE CURRENCIES SEEN UNFAZED BY CYPRUS: Currencies in the
European Union's emerging markets are expected to strengthen in
the coming weeks, returning to last year's firming trend as any
effects of the financial crisis in Cyprus fade. 
    Story: Related news:  
                                 
    VIG RAISES DIVIDEND AFTER RECORD RESULTS: Vienna Insurance
Group raised its dividend for 2012 after confirming
record results, helped by a solid performance in Austria and the
Czech Republic that offset higher than average bad-weather
claims.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    BOND AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 5.0 billion
crowns ($247.98 million) worth of 1.50/19 government bonds
 in the first, competitive round of bidding at an
auction. 
    Story: Related news: 
        
    CEE MARKETS: The forint erased most of its intraday gains
late on Thursday and short-term government bonds rose after
Hungary's central bank announced a surprise meeting on Thursday
aimed at finding ways to boost a struggling economy.  
    Story: Related news:    
   
    CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power fell on
Wednesday as renewable levels remained healthy in the region
while long-term prices rebounded from sharp falls a day earlier,
traders said.  
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.829     25.811    -0.07      -3.12
 vs Dollar         20.097     20.087    -0.05      -5.86
 Czech Equities    967.37     967.37     -1.09      -6.87
 U.S. Equities 14,550.35  14,662.01     -0.76      11.04
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    INTEREST RATES: The average consumer loan interest rate is
at 16.38 percent, much higher than Austria's 6.9 percent and
Germany's 6.9 percent. This is despite the fact that the Czech
central bank main policy interest rate is near zero while
European Central Bank's main interest rate is higher.
    Banks say the high level of the average interest rate is due
a worse risk profile of clients who ask for such loans, Ceska
Sporitelna's retail department chief Veronika Jancova said. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
    
   CEZ IN BULGARIA: Czech President Milos Zeman will continue to
be active in trying to resolve the complicated situation of
state-owned power group CEZ in Bulgaria, including
talks with representatives of the EU and Bulgaria, the chief of
the president's foreign department Hynek Kmonicek said.
    Zeman has all the documentation prepared, he added.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
