FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 5
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 5, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 5

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    March foreign exchange reserves data at 0800 GMT.
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
============================EVENTS============================
     PRAGUE - Minutes from the March 28 Czech central bank
governing board meeting at 0700 GMT.
    Related news: 
===========================TOP NEWS=========================== 
    RETAIL SALES FALL DEEPER THAN FCAST: Czech retail sales fell
by 4.7 percent year-on-year in February, dragged down mainly by
weak car sales, statistics office data showed on Thursday.
Analysts had forecast a 2.6 percent drop.
    Table: Related news: 
    
    BOND AUCTIONS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 234.9 million
crowns ($11.65 million) worth of 2.50/28 government bonds
 in the second, non-competitive round of an auction.
    Table: Related news: 
    Table on 1.50%/19 paper: 
        
    HUF FIRMER AFTER C.BANK EASING PLAN: The Hungarian forint
rose to a more than three-week high on Thursday as investors
breathed a sigh of relief after the central bank's fresh easing
plan did not include any drastic measure as some had feared.   
    Story: Related news:    
   
    CEE POWER: Central European day ahead power prices jumped on
Thursday due to low renewable output in the region and
persistent winter-like weather, traders said. 
    Story: Related news: 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.704     25.759    0.21      -2.62
 vs Dollar         19.899     20.02     0.6       -4.81
 Czech Equities    955.27     955.27    -1.25      -8.03
 U.S. Equities 14,606.11  14,550.35     0.38      11.46
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    CAR SALES: Car sales to individuals in January and February
by Hyundai's Czech unit have outpaced those of Skoda
, the market leader so far, data from Dataforce and
SDA car association showed.
    Hyundai's market share among private customers was 18.5
percent in period while Skoda's was at 17.5 percent.
    Among corporate customers, Skoda remained the leader with a
32.3 percent share and Hyundai had a 5.5 percent share.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    STEELMAKER HALTS PRODUCTION: The Czech unit of Evraz
, Russia's largest steel producer, halted production in
its Ostrava mill in the Czech Republic due to low demand and
sufficient pre-stocking, the company's spokesman said.
    he expects the outage to last for the entire month of April.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 20
    
    FOXCONN MOVING OUT: Foxconn International Holdings Ltd (FIH)
 is moving its production line away from the Czech
Republic, according to 3M Chief for Central and Eastern Europe
Giuseppe Castaldi.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 20
    
    TELEFONICA: Telefonica Czech Republic's shares
fell by 4.5 percent to a nine-year low on Thursday after
Bloomberg reported its parent company Spain's Telefonica
 plans to sell part of its assets to cut debt, including
part of its the Czech division.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 26    
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.