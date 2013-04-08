FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 8
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 8, 2013 / 6:46 AM / in 4 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 8

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    February industrial output, February foreign trade, February
construction and March unemployment data at 0800 GMT.
============================EVENTS============================
    PRAGUE - An energy conference attended by heads of Unipetrol
, Net4Gas and Poland's Gaz-System takes place in
Prague.
===========================TOP NEWS=========================== 
    DEMAND TO CONTINUE WEAKENING: The Czech central bank expects
household and government consumption to continue declining this
year and only recover in 2014, the bank's Vice Governor Vladimir
Tomsik said on Friday.
    EVRAZ HALTS CZECH PLANT: The Czech unit of Russia's Evraz,
which makes rolled steel products, said on Friday it had halted
production at its Ostrava steel making line due to poor demand.
    CEE MONEY-LOW BUDGET DEFICIT SURPRISES: For most European
countries, beating budget deficit targets would be reason for
fanfare, a break from the normal pattern of overspending to
support the economy during a debt crisis.
    Yet when Czech statisticians said on Tuesday the central
European country had cut its deficit more than planned last
year, the media just yawned.     
    C.BANK MINUTES SEE RISKS DOWN: A majority on the
seven-member Czech central bank governing board agreed that
risks to the bank's economic forecast tilted towards the need
for lightly looser monetary policy, minutes from the March 28
policy meeting showed on Friday.
    CEE MONEY: Poland's zloty climbed on Friday on Asian inflows
to its debt market, while Hungary's forint held onto the
previous day's gains made after the central bank announced new
stimulus plans.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.792     25.767    -0.1       -2.97
 vs Dollar         19.877     19.793    -0.42      -4.7
 Czech Equities    946.81     946.81     -0.89      -8.85
 U.S. Equities 14,565.25  14,606.11     -0.28      11.15
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
 
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    COALITION SQUABBLES: The two main parties in the ruling
centre-right cabinet have clashed over whether to cancel a
trouble-ridden project to give people on various social benefits
a special identity card, which involves bank Ceska Sporitelna
 .
    Mlada fronta Dnes, page 3  
    
    TEMELIN DOUBT: Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg
questioned whether the planned expansion of the Temelin nuclear
power plant will be worth the investment given lower power costs
and rising costs.
    Pravo, Saturday, page 7
    
    CZECH COAL INVESTIGATED: The Czech antitrust office has
launched an investigation of lignite miner Czech Coal, based on
a complaint from heating plants.
    E15, page 6
    
    CME CEO CONTRACT: Broadcaster CME  has
signed a new contract with CEO Adrian Sarbu until the end of
2016, giving him $1.8 million annual pay. The company's share
price has dropped 80 percent since Sarbu joined the firm.
    Mlada fronta Dnes, page D1
            
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
