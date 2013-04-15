FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 15
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 15, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    March producer prices data 0700 GMT
    February current account balance data at 0800 GMT
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
    
===========================TOP NEWS===========================  
 
    FINMIN OUTLOOK: The Czech economy should stagnate this year
and rise by a moderate 1.2 percent in 2014, the Finance Ministry
said on Friday, trimming slightly its previous forecasts.
    Story: Related news: 
    *For Table: 
    
    VODAFONE SLASHES PRICES: Vodafone slashed its
calling rates in the Czech Republic on Friday, just a day after
rival Telefonica Czech Republic  cut its
prices, in a market long criticised for lack of competition.
    Story: Related news: 

    CEE MARKETS: Hungarian 10-year bond yields fell to their
lowest levels in nearly eight years and the forint gained on
Friday as investors flocked into the country's assets, which
offer some of the highest yields in Europe.
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central European spot power prices tumbled on
Friday due to forecasts for increased renewable supplies and
warming temperatures that will further reduce typically low
weekend demand, traders said.
    Story: Related news:    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.905     25.908     0.01      -3.42
 vs Dollar         19.816     19.784    -0.16      -4.38
 Czech Equities    977.92     977.92     -0.05      -5.85
 U.S. Equities 14,865.06  14,865.14      0         13.44
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    PM IN AFGHANISTAN: Prime Minister Petr Necas visited Czech
troops in Afghanistan over the weekend and met with Afghan
President Hamid Karzai. He tried to lobby for Czech companies.
He said Afghanistan would need railways and cement mills. Necas
and Karzai also talked about Czech combat jets E-159. The Czech
aviation industry has a very good reputation in Afghanistan,
Necas said. 
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 2A
    
    POWER PLANTS SALE: Alpiq has asked the tree bidders
for its cogeneration plants in Kladno and Zlin to improve their
offers but Wednesday. They had offered less than 10 billion
crowns ($505.21 million) but Alpiq wants 10-12.5 billion. The
plants provide electricity and heat to roughly 35,000 people.
Bidders are Czech privately-owned energy group EPH, group PURS,
jointly owned by several Czech tycoons, and Czech investment
group Carpaterra Capital Partners.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.7938 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.