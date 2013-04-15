Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 15

PRAGUE, April 15 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== March producer prices data 0700 GMT February current account balance data at 0800 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS=========================== FINMIN OUTLOOK: The Czech economy should stagnate this year and rise by a moderate 1.2 percent in 2014, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, trimming slightly its previous forecasts. Story: Related news: *For Table: VODAFONE SLASHES PRICES: Vodafone slashed its calling rates in the Czech Republic on Friday, just a day after rival Telefonica Czech Republic cut its prices, in a market long criticised for lack of competition. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Hungarian 10-year bond yields fell to their lowest levels in nearly eight years and the forint gained on Friday as investors flocked into the country's assets, which offer some of the highest yields in Europe. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European spot power prices tumbled on Friday due to forecasts for increased renewable supplies and warming temperatures that will further reduce typically low weekend demand, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.905 25.908 0.01 -3.42 vs Dollar 19.816 19.784 -0.16 -4.38 Czech Equities 977.92 977.92 -0.05 -5.85 U.S. Equities 14,865.06 14,865.14 0 13.44 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ PM IN AFGHANISTAN: Prime Minister Petr Necas visited Czech troops in Afghanistan over the weekend and met with Afghan President Hamid Karzai. He tried to lobby for Czech companies. He said Afghanistan would need railways and cement mills. Necas and Karzai also talked about Czech combat jets E-159. The Czech aviation industry has a very good reputation in Afghanistan, Necas said. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 2A POWER PLANTS SALE: Alpiq has asked the tree bidders for its cogeneration plants in Kladno and Zlin to improve their offers but Wednesday. They had offered less than 10 billion crowns ($505.21 million) but Alpiq wants 10-12.5 billion. The plants provide electricity and heat to roughly 35,000 people. Bidders are Czech privately-owned energy group EPH, group PURS, jointly owned by several Czech tycoons, and Czech investment group Carpaterra Capital Partners. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.7938 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)