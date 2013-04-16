Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 16

PRAGUE, April 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ==========================MORNING NEWS======================== FORTUNA DIVIDEND: Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment group said on Tuesday it would propose to pay out a dividend of 0.67 euros per share. Story: Related news: RPG OFFERS NOTES: Czech privately-held residential real estate company RPG Byty has launched an offering of 400 million euros of senior secured notes due in 2020, the company said. Story: Related news: ===========================TOP NEWS=========================== COMMUNIST FILES: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas accused opposition Social Democrats on Monday of trying to cosy up to the Communists ahead of polls next year by seeking to suppress secret police files that could embarrass the party that ruled for 40 years. Story: Related news: CEZ IN ALBANIA: It seemed a perfect match: Central Europe's biggest utility was hunting for new markets while Albania sought foreign investment to modernize an aging energy system and ease reliance on unpredictable hydro power supplies. Story: Related news: DEBT SALE CALENDAR: The Czech Finance Ministry released plans on Monday to auction up to 13 billion crowns worth of domestic government bonds in four primary auctions taking place in May 2013. Story: Related news: LENDING UP: Czech banks' lending accelerated in February due to rising demand for loans to finance trade by its strong export sector outside Europe, the Czech Banking Association said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly rose on Monday, supported by demand for the region's debt, which also limited losses for the zloty after Polish inflation data kept rate cut chances alive. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Central European spot power prices jumped on Monday due to forecasts of lower temperatures and renewable power supplies while forwards rose slightly as carbon gained, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2013 vs Euro 25.855 25.818 -0.14 -3.22 vs Dollar 19.751 19.714 -0.19 -4.03 Czech Equities 959.71 959.71 -1.86 -7.6 U.S. Equities 14,599.2 14,865.06 -1.79 11.41 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ POWER PLANT SALE: Czech power group CEZ is holding exclusive talks with mining company Gascontrol over the sale of its hard coal-burning power plant Detmarovice. Gascontrol has offered around 1.3 billion Czech crowns ($65.86 million). Tyden, page 52 BEER: The Czech Republic has the cheapest tap beer in the European Union. Half a litre of beer is worth 22 crowns compared to 101 crown in London and more than 200 crowns in Norway and Greenland. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1C Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 19.7938 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)