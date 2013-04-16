FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 16
April 16, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 16

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================MORNING NEWS======================== 
    FORTUNA DIVIDEND: Czech betting company Fortuna
Entertainment group said on Tuesday it would propose
to pay out a dividend of 0.67 euros per share. 
    Story: 

    RPG OFFERS NOTES: Czech privately-held residential real
estate company RPG Byty has launched an offering of 400 million
euros of senior secured notes due in 2020, the company said.
    Story:    
    COMMUNIST FILES: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas accused
opposition Social Democrats on Monday of trying to cosy up to
the Communists ahead of polls next year by seeking to suppress
secret police files that could embarrass the party that ruled
for 40 years. 
    Story: 
    
    CEZ IN ALBANIA: It seemed a perfect match: Central Europe's
biggest utility was hunting for new markets while Albania sought
foreign investment to modernize an aging energy system and ease
reliance on unpredictable hydro power supplies. 
    Story: 
    
    DEBT SALE CALENDAR: The Czech Finance Ministry released
plans on Monday to auction up to 13 billion crowns worth of
domestic government bonds in four primary auctions taking place
in May 2013. 
    Story: 
    
    LENDING UP: Czech banks' lending accelerated in February due
to rising demand for loans to finance trade by its strong export
sector outside Europe, the Czech Banking Association said.
    Story:  

    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly rose on
Monday, supported by demand for the region's debt, which also
limited losses for the zloty after Polish inflation data kept
rate cut chances alive. 
    Story: 
    
    CEE POWER: Central European spot power prices jumped on
Monday due to forecasts of lower temperatures and renewable
power supplies while forwards rose slightly as carbon gained,
traders said.
    Story:    
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2013
 vs Euro        25.855     25.818    -0.14       -3.22
 vs Dollar         19.751     19.714    -0.19       -4.03
 Czech Equities    959.71     959.71     -1.86       -7.6
 U.S. Equities 14,599.2   14,865.06     -1.79       11.41
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    POWER PLANT SALE: Czech power group CEZ is holding
exclusive talks with mining company Gascontrol over the sale of
its hard coal-burning power plant Detmarovice. Gascontrol has
offered around 1.3 billion Czech crowns ($65.86 million).
    Tyden, page 52
    
    BEER: The Czech Republic has the cheapest tap beer in the
European Union. Half a litre of beer is worth 22 crowns compared
to 101 crown in London and more than 200 crowns in Norway and
Greenland.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1C 
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
($1 = 19.7938 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
