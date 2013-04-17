Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 17

PRAGUE, April 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) ==========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================TOP NEWS=========================== CO2 PERMITS: Europe's common approach to battling climate change was thrown into doubt on Tuesday after the European Parliament rejected an emergency measure to prop up carbon prices in Europe's $148-billion Emissions Trading System (ETS). Story: Related news: Story on CEZ shares: CEZ IN BULGARIA: Bulgaria's energy regulator said it had to investigate further before deciding whether to strip Czech utility CEZ of its power distribution licences over allegations of inefficiency and would not decide for at least two months. Story: Related news: SHELL OFFERING REFINERY STAKE: Royal Dutch/Shell has offered to sell its minority stake in a Czech oil refining firm to the state, a minister said on Tuesday, which could help a proposal for the government to gain more control over an integrated fuel sector. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies retreated on Tuesday, with Hungary's forint off a seven-week high and Poland's zloty easing as global growth concerns and the prospect of more monetary easing across the region stymies a rally. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech long-term power prices tumbled to a new all-time low on Tuesday as carbon fell after the European Parliament rejected an emergency fix to support the carbon market, traders said. Story: Related news: ========================PRESS DIGEST============================ IMPACT OF CO2 PRICE ON TEMELIN: Cheap carbon allowances could have a negative impact on the enlargement of nuclear power plant Temelin as they make burning coal advantageous again. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 SKANSKA SEES REBOUND: The Nordic region's biggest construction group Skanska General Director in the Czech Republic Dan Tok said the Czech construction sector might be bottoming out. Construction has been shrinking for five years in a row. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 PENSION REFORM: Prime Minister Petr Necas used a news conference to promote the government's pension reform launched in January. Only 22,000 people have joined the new second pillar of the pension savings scheme since the start of the year, which some economists have called a fiasco. Necas said he himself would join the second pillar by the end of May. Pravo, page 2 PRAGUE MARATHON: Organisers of the Prague Marathon said on their web site they were mulling increased checks after the explosions during the Boston Marathon, including checks of rucksacks that runners leave in the luggage storage area. Also, the Czech police boosted the security of the U.S. Embassy following the Boston bombing. Pravo, page 3 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)