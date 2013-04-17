FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 17
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
April 17, 2013 / 6:24 AM / 4 years ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on April 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday. 
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) 
        
==========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases................... 
    Previous stories on Czech data............ 
    Overview of economic data and forecasts......... 
    Updates on CEE currencies........................... 
===========================TOP NEWS===========================  
   
    CO2 PERMITS: Europe's common approach to battling climate
change was thrown into doubt on Tuesday after the European
Parliament rejected an emergency measure to prop up carbon
prices in Europe's $148-billion Emissions Trading System (ETS).
    Story: Related news: 
    Story on CEZ shares: 
    
    CEZ IN BULGARIA: Bulgaria's energy regulator said it had to
investigate further before deciding whether to strip Czech
utility CEZ of its power distribution licences over
allegations of inefficiency and would not decide for at least
two months. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    SHELL OFFERING REFINERY STAKE: Royal Dutch/Shell 
has offered to sell its minority  stake in a Czech oil refining
firm to the state, a minister said on Tuesday, which could help
a proposal for the government to gain more control over an
integrated fuel sector. 
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies retreated on
Tuesday, with Hungary's forint off a seven-week high and
Poland's zloty easing as global growth concerns and the prospect
of more monetary easing across the region stymies a rally.  
    Story: Related news: 
    
    CEE POWER: Czech long-term power prices tumbled to a new
all-time low on Tuesday as carbon fell after the European
Parliament rejected an emergency fix to support the carbon
market, traders said. 
    Story: Related news:    
 
========================PRESS DIGEST============================
    IMPACT OF CO2 PRICE ON TEMELIN: Cheap carbon allowances
could have a negative impact on the enlargement of nuclear power
plant Temelin as they make burning coal advantageous
again.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    SKANSKA SEES REBOUND: The Nordic region's biggest
construction group Skanska General Director in the
Czech Republic Dan Tok said the Czech construction sector might
be bottoming out. Construction has been shrinking for five years
in a row.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 16
    
    PENSION REFORM: Prime Minister Petr Necas used a news
conference to promote the government's pension reform launched
in January. Only 22,000 people have joined the new second pillar
of the pension savings scheme since the start of the year, which
some economists have called a fiasco. Necas said he himself
would join the second pillar by the end of May.
    Pravo, page 2
    
    PRAGUE MARATHON: Organisers of the Prague Marathon said on
their web site they were mulling increased checks after the
explosions during the Boston Marathon, including checks of
rucksacks that runners leave in the luggage storage area.
    Also, the Czech police boosted the security of the U.S.
Embassy following the Boston bombing.
    Pravo, page 3
    
    Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it 
vouch for their accuracy.
       
 For Instant Views of key economic data click on 
 For summary of economic data and forecasts     
 For diary of forthcoming Czech events          
 For calendar of east European economic indicators  
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                   
 TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch                  
 
 For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United 
 States and other Group of Seven countries see 
 
 For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20  Budapest BUX Prague PX 
 
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.